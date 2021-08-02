Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global graphene in batteries & supercapacitors market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 268.2 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for graphene in batteries & supercapacitors can be attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles in countries across the globe. A surge in demand for high-performance, more fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles, coupled with stringent regulatory policies to curb vehicle emissions is driving demand for electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles was over two million units worldwide in 2018, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 63.0%, which has been reported as a positive sign in the endeavor to combat air pollution and other related initiatives on a global perspective. Energy storage units are indispensable for the functioning of electric vehicles, and graphene batteries are swiftly garnering traction in the electric vehicles market as they enable faster cycle times and improved electrode density. Furthermore, graphene batteries have longer charge retention property than graphite-based electrode batteries, thus increasing the battery life.

The report offers a thorough investigation of the Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market, along with a SWOT analysis of the key competitors operating in the market. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue, sales estimation, value, capacity, regional market examination, and market demand. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors Market:

Global Graphene Group, Graphenano Nanotechnologies, Samsung SDI, Nanograf Corporation, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Nanotek Instruments Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., XG Sciences, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, and Graphene Batteries AS.

The Global Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global graphene in batteries & supercapacitors market on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Batteries

Supercapacitors

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power

Medical

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market size

2.2 Latest Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market key players

3.2 Global Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market report:

In-depth analysis of the Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

