Oilfield Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global oilfield equipment market is expected to reach a market size of USD 144.43 Billion in 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Oilfield equipment demand has been increasing steadily, and is attributed to a steep rise in oil & gas extraction activities globally. Oil and gas play a crucial part in the global energy mix and even though renewable energy sources are anticipated to witness an increase in share in the energy mix gradually, oil and gas is projected to contribute 44.0% of the energy supply worldwide in 2050. Hence, investments would be required for opening up new oilfields and to continue oil and gas extraction from existing oil wells to cater to the predicted high demand. This in turn, is expected to continue to boost demand for oilfield equipment, thus driving growth of the oilfield equipment market to a significant extent.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the oilfield equipment industry. The rapid spread of the virus has caused a drop in demand and henceforth, crude oil prices. Furthermore, lockdown and movement restrictions also created a shortage of workforce in the oilfields. Oil companies were forced to halt oil and gas exploration activities to prevent an oversupply situation. Reduction in oil and gas exploration activities, in turn, had significantly impacted demand for oilfield equipment.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3744

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Company, Zenith Oilfield Technology Ltd., Abbot Group Ltd., FMC Technologies Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford International PLC, Aker Solutions, NOV Inc., and Transocean Ltd.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Oilfield Equipment market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global oilfield equipment market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drilling Equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps & Valves

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-shore

Off-shore

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3744

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Oilfield Equipment Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Oilfield Equipment market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Oilfield Equipment Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oilfield-equipment-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Benzonitrile Market Demand

Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Growth

tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market Overview

Coupling Agents Market Analysis

Polyamide Market Opportunities

Water-based PUR-system Market Overview

Sulfuric Acid Market Size

Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Share

Conductive Polymers Market Demand

Agro Textile Market Growth