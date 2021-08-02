Corn Fiber Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2021 To 2027

The global corn fiber market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,154.6 Million by 2027 at register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for corn fibers from the textiles industry is a key factor driving market growth. Corn fiber is a natural fiber and an ideal substitute for synthetic fibers such as polyester and polyamide. Garments produced from corn fibers are comfortable to wear and offer good moisture management and low odor retention. In addition, garments produced from corn fibers exhibit easy stain and dirt removal and have fast-drying properties, along with ability to retain good aesthetic appeal even after repeated washes.

Growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives for synthetic fibers is another factor driving demand for corn fibers. Extensive use of harmful and harsh chemicals modifies the natural characteristics of fabrics and pollutes soil, underground water reserves, and air. Also, these harmful chemicals release toxic gases. Increasing use of organic fibers for clothing, in the long run, is projected to be highly beneficial in reducing environmental pollution and impact.

The global Corn Fiber market research report is a comprehensive study of the industry and has been recently added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. This informative research report is furnished with the latest happenings of the world in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the pandemic and the economic scenario of the industry. The present and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market are also covered in the report.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Ingredion Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SunOpta Inc., HL Agro, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Doshi Group, and Tate & Lyle PLC, and Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Corn Fiber Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global corn fiber market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct

Indirect

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Corn Fiber market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Corn Fiber market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

