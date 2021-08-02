Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global slow & controlled release pesticides market size was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.07 Billion in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2028. Scarcity of arable land and growing global food demand are the key factors driving slow & controlled release pesticides market growth.

The agriculture sector is facing a myriad of challenges such as decreasing soil fertility, overuse of chemicals and pesticides, presence of heavy metals in soil, and drastic climate changes. However, the increasing incorporation of slow and controlled release pesticides coupled with the progress in nanotechnology have contributed to the progress of sustainable agriculture through restoring the quality of the soil and enhancement in crop production.

The amount of arable land is likely to remain constant and, as the population steadily grows, producing more crops from existing resources is going to become a necessity. Shifting trends towards sustainable farming practices is expected to bolster slow & controlled release pesticides market growth in the coming years.

The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3857

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Bayer AG, Syngenta The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Ltd., and DuPont among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Pesticide Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Fungicide

Herbicide

Insecticide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Agricultural

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3857

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/slow-and-controlled-release-pesticides-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Heat Stabilizers Market Opportunities

Chitosan Market Trends

Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size

Synthetic Gypsum Market Share

Catalyst Carriers Market Demand

Metominostrobin Market Share

Fragrance Ingredients Market Demand

Optical Coatings Market Growth

Paints and Coatings Market Trends

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Analysis