Corrosion Protection Coating Market Revenue Share, Segment Analysis & Region, Country, and Sizing For 2027

The increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization is driving the market demand.

The global Corrosion Protection Coating market is forecast to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Corrosion Protection Coatings are widely used across the transportation, manufacturing, aerospace, oil & gas, infrastructure, chemical, energy, marine, and shipbuilding sectors. Corrosion protective coatings account for a meaningful share in the industrial coatings industry on account of several aspects. These include UV light, chemicals and heat resistance, improved toughness, and dimensional stability. In extension, superior weathering resistance to spillage of chemicals and mild industrial environment coupled with higher adhesion of these products to steel structures at raised temperatures is likely to improve the demand. Rising demand for VOC free powder and fusion bonded epoxy products from manufacturers, including pipeline development and oil & gas on account of superior sealing and corrosion inhibition, is expected to propel the industry over the next eight years. Rising demand for waterborne products on account of low toxicity and flammability and reduced discharges of toxic gases is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, producers are quickly changing their practice & purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic.

Each of the segments and its sub-segments is looking at the all-round view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will give in-depth insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends, and various price fluctuations. It will be mostly effect the polishing and manufacturing industry that will be providing Protective coating to all the metallic body.

Key participants include Jotun (Norway), Hempel A/S Ashland Inc. (US) , RPM International , Sherwin-Williams , The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries , and AkzoNobel N.V. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market vale of the technology sub-segment solvent-based will change from 63.8% in 2019 to 64.0% in 2027, with a percentage of 13.7%, which will cover all the metal-based industry for corrosion protection.

Asia Pacific anti-corrosion coatings market share is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 7.5% over the coming years. The growth can be attributed to the expanding construction sector across this region.

The marine segment accounted for 15.1% of the overall volume in 2019 and expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for large capacity commercial ships on account of the growing tourism industry globally is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period

The Resin type’s subcategory Epoxy segment has been gradually increasing and is estimated to reach up to 7.6% of CAGR.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Corrosion Protection Coating market on the basis of Resin, Technology type, Application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (silicone and zinc)

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder-based

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Marine

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Industrial

Building & Construction

Others (aerospace and defense)

