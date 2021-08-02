Printing Toners Market Revenue Analysis, Worth, Trends, Global Forecast Till 2027

The growing demand for digital printing in the packaging industry and the growth of the advertisement and branding sectors combined with the shifting customer base from printing inks to toners alongside the increase in industrial printing is expected to boost the market for printing toners.

The global Printing Toners Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to their cost-effectiveness and decreased wastage, rising customer desires to print toners are also projected to expand the demand over the forecast era. Increasing demands for packaging in pharmaceutical, clothing, electronic devices, food and beverages have contributed to a growth in folding carton printing which is also anticipated to push the markets. It is expected that widespread usage of printing toners in printing catalogs, bookmarks, banners, brochures, and manuals would fuel the demand over the forecast era. Increasing demand for multi-use printers with tailor-made capabilities is projected to propel the industry over the coming years. Digitalization has enhanced printing methods to make them more productive and is thus projected to push the demand over the projected period. Due to their high-quality efficiency, the production of ink formulations is also expected to meet product demand over the forecast era.

Printing toners, however, face complex environmental hazards, so stringent environmental security laws are likely to hamper the demand throughout the forecast era. Furthermore, emerging industrial technologies, paper-saving approaches, and increasing electronic sales are expected to impede the need for printing toners. Long-term exposure to printing toners may result in adverse health consequences, such as issues with inhalation, which may inhibit demand development across the projected era.

Toner is a film used in laser printers and copiers. In the past, oil, iron oxide, and sugar formed this film. To improve the quality of prints, the composition of the powder is changed to carbon with melted polymer. Particles from the toner are dissolved by fuser heat and then attached to the page.

The Asia Pacific witness the largest market in the world, owing to expanded manufacturing capacities, increasing demand for custom printers and technical advancements. Growing applications for commercial printing in emerging economies like China and India are projected to boost market demand in the Asia Pacific region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the packaging industry in Asia Pacific is expected to have a positive impact on market demand for the printing toners. Even predicted to see impressive demand growth in North America and Europe during the projected era. The Middle East and African (MEA) countries and the Central and South American (CSA) countries are expected to show low to moderate growth due to underdeveloped technology in the area. Nevertheless, growing advances in infrastructure and industrialization are expected to promote applications for the printing toners in MEA regions.

Key players are introducing eco-initiatives such as recycling cartridges and growing the usage of print cartridges to push the demand for print toners and to present an environmentally sustainable image. With the growing competition, industry players are now marketing their goods in highly penetrated markets such as MEA and CSA. Growing R&D initiatives to implement new applications and produce environmentally friendly products that increase the demand for printing toners in regions such as Europe and North America, where strict regulations on environmental protection prevail.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their business and purchasing strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has developed the market-based need for Printing Toners. There will be a sequence of both positive and negative shocks over a few months as producers and their suppliers adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions, with an unfortunate global situation, look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global market for Printing Toners when some manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. Although others have their development halted as a precautionary step by their respective governments to prevent the spread of the virus. While looking at the severity of the outbreak and the consequent behavior of the national authorities themselves in other nations, customers are focused on becoming more local. In these cases, business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions have become very unpredictable, weakening regularly and finding themselves impossible to stabilize.

Key participants include Brother International Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Citizen Inc., Epson, IMEX Co. Ltd., American TonerServ Corp, Lexmark, ACM Technologies, Konica Minolta, and Canon Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the production technology, the chemically prepared toner generated a revenue of USD 01.96 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, owing to the demand for the selling of chemically treated toner compatible printers.

The styrene-acrylic material expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecasted period, as they they are less costly and have better wax dispersion.

The color application is among the major contributor to the Printing Toners Market. The packaging industry of the North America region is among the major shareholder of the market and held around 41.9% of the market in the year 2019, due to its elegant laptop publishing, folding cartons printing, industrial printing, making it desirable for a broad spectrum of applications.

The North America dominated the market for Printing Toners in 2019. The region’s consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 36.6% of the market, followed by Asia Pacific, which contains around 27.5% market in the year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Printing Toners Market on the basis of production technology, raw material, application, and region:

