Acrylic Resins Market Trends, Share Analysis & Forecast Revenue, Major Players, Till 2027

The growth of the Automobile and construction sector and increased utilization in paints and coatings are going to be the main drivers of growth.

The global Acrylic Resins market is forecast to grow at CAGR of 4.74%, in 2019 the ceramide market is valued at USD 15.12 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 21.85 billion according to a Report by Reports and data. The acrylic resins are a group of thermoplastic or thermosetting resins which are produced by polymerization of esters or amides of acrylic or methacrylic acid. Acrylic resins have pervasive use in Sanitary ware, Automotive OEM, and adhesives. Acrylic Resins are water-resistant, give the glossy external appearance, and provide resistance to any harsh weather condition.

The regulations, such as weight reduction, will help in increasing the use of acrylic resins in the future. Restraining Factors such as raw material prices or strong environmental regulations in markets such as the U.S. or Europe could hinder growth. The market is penetrating the medical devices market due to an increased preference for acrylic resins as compared to PVC and polyethylene due to the health and environmental hazards associated with them.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3359

Covid-19 Impact

The majority of the demand for acrylic resins market is expected to come from the renovation of old houses. The demand from automobile and construction is certainly to see a dip. The majority of the acrylic resins market is based in the paints and coatings industry. The imposed lockdown will drive people away, with low income among people; the automobile sector will likely suffer the most. With minimal consumption and stringent lockdown regulation, the production will suffer from a disruption in the supply chain of the acrylic resins market. However, government regulations and policies can make way for an imminent recovery.

Key players of the acrylic resins market are The DOW Chemical Co., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Cargill, Novozymes., Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A.

Further Key findings from the Report Suggest

Paints and coating industry in Europe and the U.S. looks for environmentally friendly alternatives due to the government rules and regulations, the thermoplastic segment of acrylic resins market will help in overcoming these issues because of its recyclability. Acrylic resin accounts for 30% of the paints and coatings market, which is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Growth in acrylic resin, the market is highly dependent on the end-use industries such as automotive and construction. India and China are the acrylic resins market most significant targets, India’s young population and a rise in middle-class income will drive the growth of acrylic resins consumption in the automobile sector, In India, Automobile the industry grew 14.50% in the FY19.

The health hazards associated with PVC and polyethylene, the use of acrylic resins is preferred in medical devices. The acrylic resins for use in medical devices are primarily based on methacrylic type. Acrylic resins find their application in adhesives as acrylic monomers such as ethyl acetate, methyl acetate, methacrylic acid, acrylic acids are the most commonly used monomers in adhesives.

Thermoplastics offer excellent applications in automotive and refinish markets as lacquers, thermosetting on the other hand, are used in industrial applications as in white goods. Thermoplastics holds 55% of the acrylic resins market share over the forecast period. This mainly due to their properties such as recyclability and enhanced mechanical properties, which make it cost-effective.

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acrylic-resins-market

For this report, Reports, and Data have segmented into the global Acrylic Resins market based on type, application, property, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Methacrylates

Acrylates

Hybrids

Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Thermoplastics

]Thermosetting

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3359

Application Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Construction

Textile

Fibres & Adhesives

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Read More Relate Reports:

Thermal Paper Market Demands @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermal-paper-market

Amino Resins Market Sales @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/amino-resins-market

Conductive Polymers Market Analysis @ http://google.gr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/conductive-polymers-market

Lightweight Materials Market Forecast @ http://google.ee/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lightweight-materials-market

Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Market Size @ http://google.se/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bio-based-polypropylene-pp-market

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

PTFE Membrane Market revenues

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Share

Transcritical CO2 Systems Market

Collagen Market