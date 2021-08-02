Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Increasing demand for the fuel cell portable drug testing devices coupled with high investments in R&D of roadside drug testing devices are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 25.7%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for handheld drug testing devices in the law enforcement departments globally.

The Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 8.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Drug testing devices are used to test the level of drug present in the blood. The roadside drug testing devices are typically the compact handheld drug testing devices which make use of the breath specimen of the suspected drivers on the road. According to the US law and enforcements, more than 0.08% of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) can significantly affect the driving skills and possibly can be under criminal penalties. An increased awareness about drunk driving causalities, government supports & regulations, and escalating volumes of adoption of the advanced roadside drug testing devices in various law enforcement departments in most of the countries are expected to accelerate the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific, with an increasing number of drink and drive accidents and concerns with alcohol-impaired fatalities in China and India, is likely to achieve significant market growth. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2588

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, BACtrack, Inc., MangalIndia.com, Inc., Intoximeters, Inc., Drägerwerk AG, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Envitec Wismar GmbH, Lifeloc Technologies, Alcovisor, and Akers Biosciences, Inc., among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market segmentation by type:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer

Alcosensor III or IV

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor

Infrared (IR) spectroscopy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Highway Police

Drug Enforcement Agency

Bars or Restaurants & Personal Use

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2588

The report focuses on evaluation of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roadside-drug-testing-devices-market

Key Advantages of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2588

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Food Waste Management Market Size

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Share

Smart Education and Learning Market Trends

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth

Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forecast