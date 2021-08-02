Implantable Ports Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Rising occurrences of target conditions requiring implantable ports is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global implantable ports market is expected to reach USD 951.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing application of implantable ports.

Cancer has a significant impact on the society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidity is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the U.S. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

The American Cancer Society proposes that in 2020, over 1.8 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with cancer, of which various patients would require blood transfusion, occasionally on a daily basis. Moreover, every year around 90,000 to 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are affected by sickle cell disease, and nearly 1,000 babies are born with this condition. The patient who has sickle cell disease may require blood transfusions all over their lives. About 36,000 units of red blood cells are necessary on a daily basis in the U.S., and each year approximately 21 million blood components are transfused in the U.S. The increasing demand for blood transfusion is driving the growth of the market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., ISOMed, AngioDynamics Inc., C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Perouse Medical Inc., Navilyst Medical, Cook Group Inc., and PakuMed Medical Products GmbH, among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Implantable Ports industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Single-Lumen Implantable Port

Double-Lumen Implantable Port

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Silicone

Others

Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemotherapy

Blood Transfusion

Antibiotics

Intravenous Fluids

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Implantable Ports market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Implantable Ports Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Implantable Ports sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Implantable Ports industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Implantable Ports industry

Analysis of the Implantable Ports market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

