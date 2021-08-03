Nano Chemicals Market Major Players, and Forecast, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, 2027

The growing demand from various end-use industries and the increasing consumption of agrochemicals are driving the market demand.

The global Nano Chemicals market is forecasted to reach USD 13.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing use of Nano Chemicals in various applications, such as chemical warfare, armor design, military weapons, and the manufacture of a bicycle, is leading to a surge in demand for the product. Nano Chemicals find extensive uses in many industries, such as agriculture, automotive, energy storage, and healthcare.

Carbon nanotubes are used in areas that require durable materials in smart materials and bicycles. Specialized nano chemicals are customized to perform a particular task or function. They are used in electronic equipment, such as high purity germanium and silicon, machine tools like high carbon steel, and in the dental filling. The increasing investments in the research and development of nano chemicals are expected to lead to the growth of the market.

Nano Chemicals exhibit properties, such as anti-corrosion and self-catalysis, which give them advantages over the traditional chemicals. The harmful effects of Nano Chemicals on humans and the environment can lead to a decline in the product’s consumption.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns in major countries of the world. This has led to the operations of many industries being halted. Industries that find applications for Nano Chemicals, such as the cosmetics and electronics industries, are also not operating in the current scenario. This has led to a decline in the demand for the product. Major manufacturers involved in the market have also halted operations currently, which has led to a reduction in the supply. However, the pharmaceutical industry is still operating in the current scenario, which has stopped the demand from going down drastically.

It is anticipated that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the situation becomes normal, the industries will start operating again, and the demand for the product will rise. Major manufacturers, who have currently halted operations due to the pandemic, are involved in innovations of Nano Chemicals. This would help them capture a larger market share in the future. This will also create a greater overall market size.

Key participants include DuPont Agriculture, Dow AgroSciences, BASF SE, Siegwerk group, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Kemira OYJ, and SABIC Business Segments, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ceramic Nano Chemicals are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. The product finds applications in industries such as energy storage, transportation, construction, medical, and communication.

In terms of Applications, Textiles is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2020-2027. Nano Chemicals are used in the effluent treatment of textiles. Nano Chemicals exhibit properties of pathogen and pollutant removal from wastewater through different methods, like disinfection, photocatalysis, and chemical oxidation.

The Offline segment occupied 75.82% of the market share in 2019. This is because consumers like to experience the touch and feel of the product before purchasing to make sure that it fits their requirements.

The Middle East and Africa are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. This is due to the presence of countries, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in the region where industries, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, are witnessing high growth rates.

China is one of the fastest-growing markets for Nano Chemicals. This is mainly due to the growth of various end-use industries in the country. Also, government support in terms of foreign investments and tax benefits lead to market growth in the country.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nano Chemicals market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ceramic Nano Chemicals

Polymer Nano Chemicals

Metallic Nano Chemicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Semiconductors and Electronics

Solar Panels

Pigments

Textiles

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

