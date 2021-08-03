Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market New Launches, Regional Share Analysis, Revenue Growth, & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market is projected to grow to USD 2.37 billion by 2027. The increasing demand for the item from the health care sector is primarily driving the market’s growth. Apart from this growing awareness amongst people regarding health and safety as well as supportive government regulations are expected to augment the industry’s growth during the forecast period.

Nonwoven gloves are made from nonwoven fibers which can resist wear and tear, have water absorbing property and can effectively prevent contamination of any sort. Materials like cotton, PP, PE, PET and viscose are used in combinations to produce these type of gloves. These gloves find major usage in the healthcare industry. Rising health concerns amongst people is also providing a major boost to the industry. Apart from these factors, regulatory bodies like OSHA and NHS have come up with policies encouraging the usage of such disposable gloves in various medical applications.

Spunlace technology is used by most manufacturers since it reduces the cost of production while non-soaped products are the most popular since they can effectively prevent the transmission of micro organisms. The North American region is the leading consumer of the market products due to the presence of well established healthcare sector.

The volatility and increasing trend of raw material prices is making the products offered by the market costly. The production of these gloves requires immense investments in R&D which further adds to the cost of producing these products. Amongst the turbulent economic situation around the world, purchasing power of consumers may decrease. These factors are expected to act as restraints for the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a major positive impact on the growth of the market. The demand from every sector would increase significantly. Usage of gloves would become necessary for people specially engaged in outdoor activities. People would become more conscious about the spread of micro organisms and would increasingly adopt safety measures or equipments. This would create a demand-supply gap in the industry and the major companies in the market needs to respond to the situation quickly. They need to scale up their production levels and show their social responsibilities. The major players need to strategise their operations in order to address the growing requirement for the market products.

Key players in the market include M.G. Medical, Cleanis SASU, Mediberg S.r.l., Hefei Telijie Sanitary Material Co. Ltd., BODY Products GmbH, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Berry Plastics, Fraudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont and Fitesa.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Airlaid technology helps in producing nonwoven fabrics which are of low density and high softness. The airlaid paper which is used in the production of nonwoven disposable gloves is made from binders, polyesters, viscose and natural fibers.

Pre-soaped gloves are soaked in cleaning soaps which makes it useful for cleaning of patients and providing a moisturizing effect to the skin. These gloves are useful while handling allergies or infectious diseases.

Nonwoven disposable gloves are now widely used in salons since customers are concerned about the hygiene factor.

Europe is a major importer of medical products and it is also a manufacturing hub of superior quality, eco-friendly, efficient nonwoven disposable products.

In January 2017, Clayton, Dubilier and Rice entered into a partnership with Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare by investing heavily on Drive which would help the company continue its organic growth strategy as well as provide enough capital for future acquisitions.

Recently Hefei Telijie Sanitary Material Co. Ltd. launched disposable washing gloves for washing clothes of patients. The product is easily disposable and has high absorbent property.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquiring Sidhil Group Limited in 2017 and DuPont acquiring Desalitech Ltd in 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nonwoven Disposable Gloves Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Application and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Spunlace

Wetlaid

Airlaid

Needle Punched

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Pre-soaped

Non-soaped

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Medical

Laboratory

Household

Salons

Hotel

Others

