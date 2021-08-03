Micronutrients Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global Micronutrients Market is expected to reach USD 6.87 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The augmenting demand from the agricultural sector to improve crop yield, growing incidences of plant diseases, and the increasing awareness about the critical advantages of micronutrients are the primary factors contributing to the market growth. The market is predominantly driven by the escalating need for efficient plant nutrition products to overcome the deficiency of micronutrients in plants.

Additionally, the diminishing proportion of the arable land in major economies and the growing levels of contamination in the soil are projected to add traction to the market growth. Micronutrients play a crucial role in the growth and metabolism of plants, and subsequently, humans and animals. They are projected to have an impact on the immune system and reduce the risks of cancer and other severe illnesses in humans. This has boosted the shift of consumers towards a nutrient-dense diet, which is, in turn, projected to drive the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The increasing need for high crop yield, more use of synthetic fertilizers, and the reduction in the content of micronutrients available for the plants are estimated to bolster the growth of the market in the timeframe. Additionally, the amalgamation of fertilizers and micronutrients has led to a reduction in costs and allowed the uniform distribution of micronutrients. This is further estimated to bolster the market growth in the timeline.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3869

Leading Companies operating in the Global Micronutrients Market:

Agrium Inc., BASF SE, Aries Agro Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Yara International, Valagro, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Tradecorp International, Mosaic, and Cheminova.

The Global Micronutrients Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Micronutrients Market based on Crop Type, Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Zinc

Molybdenum

Boron

Manganese

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chelated

Non-chelated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Soil

Hydroponics

Foliar

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Pulses & Oilseeds

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3869

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Micronutrients market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Micronutrients market size

2.2 Latest Micronutrients market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Micronutrients market key players

3.2 Global Micronutrients size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Micronutrients market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Micronutrients market report:

In-depth analysis of the Micronutrients market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Micronutrients Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/micronutrients-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Ion Exchange Resin Market Size

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Share

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Demand

Tannin Market Growth

Argan Oil Market Trends

Pipeline Transportation Market Trends

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Analysis

Modular UPS Market Opportunities

Fatty Alcohols Market Overview

Acetone Market Size