Nematicides Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global nematicides market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nematodes, a scientific term indicated for roundworms, comprises above 15,000 species. Most of the nematodes’ species which attack crops are generally microscopic. Nematodes attack the foliage, flowers, stem, and plants’ roots. They specifically attack roots, causing root knots, stunted root systems, and root lesions, resulting in declining of the plants or crops. Nematodes are immensely harmful for plants, as they attack plants to feed on them. Therefore, nematodes causing severe damage to many crops by eating the flowers, fruits, leading to decreased crop productivity. Nematicides are majorly used by farmers for killing as well as controlling nematodes.

Nematicides are intended to increase the efficiency of water use and nutrient uptake, resulting in minimized cost of irrigation and fertilizers, promoting the growth of the market. Additionally, growing adoption of integrated pest management globally, combined with rising awareness regarding the advantages of nematicides is boosting the industry’s growth.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3893

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Nematicides market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Nematicides market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Isagro Group (Italy).

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Nematicides market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3893

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nematicides market on the basis of product type, mode of application, nematode type, crop type, form, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bionematicides

Others (which include active ingredients, such as acetoprole, benclothiaz, DBCP, and chitosan)

Crop type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetables

Others (which include plantation, turf & grasses, and ornamental crops)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Granular

Liquid

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fumigation

Soil dressing

Drenching

Seed treatment

Nematode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Root-knot nematode

Cyst

Others (which include lesion nematodes, stubby root nematodes, and stem nematodes)

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the “Nematicides Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nematicides-market

Benefits of Global Nematicides Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Opportunities

Paraffin Wax Market Overview

Polyols Market Size

Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Share

Styrene Market Demand

Protein Engineering Market Demand

Digital Prescription Technology Market Growth

Coated Glass Market Trends

Cold Insulation Market Analysis

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Opportunities