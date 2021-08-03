Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

The global agricultural micronutrients market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Micronutrients including iron, copper, zinc, and boron are considered essential for plants growth. Micronutrient deficiency can result in numerous plant diseases, reducing quantity and quality of crops and yield. Growing preference for genetically modified seeds globally is a primary factor supporting revenue growth of the agricultural micronutrients market and the trend is expected to continue going forward.

Rising use of special chemical fertilizers is augmenting demand for micronutrients as it aids in protecting crops from UV radiation, insects, and parasites, and promotes increased yield. Demand for zinc is increasing across various regions, particularly countries in Asia Pacific. Due to zinc deficiency in soil, agricultural crop productivity and yield decreases over time. Therefore, growing number of companies are focusing on offering zinc as a major micronutrient for application in different types of soils to enhance agricultural crop production and yield. However, factors including broad irrigation facilities, rising use of chemical fertilizers, and mining of micronutrient reserves are leading to global shortage of micronutrients, which could hamper market growth to some extent in the long run.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), Valagro (Italy), and Compass minerals international (US).

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others (Chlorine and Nickel)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Chelated

Non-Chelated

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others (Seed treatment, trunk injection, and implantation)

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Agricultural Micronutrients market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

