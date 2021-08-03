Ion Exchange Resin Market Share, Upcoming Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2021-2028

The global ion exchange resin market was valued at USD 1,430.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,063.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR 4.6%. An ion-exchange resin or ion-exchange polymer is a resin or polymer that acts as a medium for ion exchange. These beads generally provide a large surface area on and inside them. these beads are typically porous. Ion exchange is a process where ions are trapped occurring along with the accompanying release of other ions. There are numerous types of ion exchange resins. Usually white or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate, an ion exchange resin is an insoluble matrix (or support structure) normally in the form of small (0.25–0.5 mm radius) microbeads. Ion exchange resins have the capacity to eliminate chlorine, organic mixtures and radioactive foundations such as uranium and lanthanum resulting in increasing application scope in chemical processing, food & beverage, waste water treatment, power generation, electronics and mining.

The most common examples of the applications of ion exchange resins are water softening and water purification. Intensifying consciousness towards purification and softening of water is also being observed in industrial claims is projected to have a vital role in driving the ion exchange market. Owing to technological progressions and exceptional efficiency, consumer preferences are shifting towards ion exchange resins from conventional resins. Rigorous regulations towards water conservation and the decreasing availability of fresh water is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market. Separately from these market drivers, there are few drawbacks which may hamper the market in the coming years. Drawbacks predominantly include chlorin contamination and organic contamination of resins. Clearance of spent ion exchange resins is being governed by rules and regulations to ensure that they don’t cause any potential harm.

Leading Players DowDuPont Inc. (US), Purolite Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), LANXESS AG (Germany), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. (India), and Thermax Ltd. (India), Resin Tech Inc.

Key findings from the report

Only 60% of the industrial wastewater is treated, while roughly 40% of the treated water does not conform to the prearranged standards

In case of sewage treatment, the situation is excessively stern, as globally, the urban area has capacity to treat just 37% of the sewage generated

Dow Chemical Company launched next-generation ion exchange resins, which were re-engineered specifically to attain efficient industrial water treatment. Such launches are proving to be lucrative to the ion exchange resins market

The power segment is likely to lead the ion exchange resin market with the market share of 47.6% during the forecast period among the end use industries due to environmental regulations by various water treatment industries and also, due to rising number of nuclear power plant in various countries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation started selling river water treatment systems to public and private sectors in Myanmar, where the economic growth is anticipated to drive the demand for safe drinking water

Municipal water treatment sector is expected to witness a major demand for ion exchange resins. This is so mainly, because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent possible

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the ion exchange resin market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 5.6%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Approximately, 33% of the global population faces moderate or severe water shortage. Besides, it is suggested that roughly, 4.5 billion people will be required the need of consumption of polluted water resources by the end of the forecast period

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Cationic Resins

Anionic Resins

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Water softening

Water purification

Metal purification

Purification of antibiotics

Catalysis

Other

By End Use Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Mining

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing importance for purification

3.2. Increasing healthcare awareness

3.3. Ability to eliminate chlorine

Chapter 4. Global Ion Exchange Resin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2028

Continued……….

The report on the Ion Exchange Resin market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

