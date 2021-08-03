Offshore Wind Energy Market Size, Development and Growth Analysis with Leading Players – General Electric Company, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, Senvion SA

The global offshore wind energy market size is expected to reach USD 135.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing efforts to decarbonize energy systems and reduce air pollution. Offshore wind energy is growing in importance as a source of global electricity. It currently generates just 0.3 % of the global electricity, which means there is hug scope for expansion in the industry. Governments all over the world are working on expanding its applications, ensuring that the industry remains a key component of renewable energy transitions.

Offshore wind is a rapidly evolving renewable energy technology that has the potential to play a major role in future energy systems. Due to policy priorities and declining technology costs, offshore wind is expected to grow rapidly in the coming decades to become a USD 1 trillion industry, matching capital investment in gas- and coal-fired energy over the same timeframe. According to this sum of investment, offshore wind accounts for 10% of global investment in renewable-based power plants. Turbines are becoming larger and more capable in terms of power generation, resulting in dramatic improvements in offshore wind farm performance and cost.

The global offshore wind industry grew at a rate of nearly 30% per year between 2010 and 2018, according to the International Energy Agency, thanks to rapid technological advancements. Around 150 new offshore wind projects are being built around the world right now. Europe has aided the development of offshore wind energy technology, led by the UK, Germany, and Denmark. However, China added more wind energy capacity than any other country in 2018.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4091

Leading players in the offshore wind energy market include Adwen, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co., Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, Senvion SA, Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co., A2 SEA, ABB, Ltd., Eew Group, and Nexans S.A.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The turbine segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the three location by the depth of offshore wind turbines, shallow water offshore wind turbines accounted for largest revenue share of the market in 2020.

During the forecast period North American offshore wind energy market is expected to grow at the fastest pace.

The offshore wind energy market in Europe was estimated at USD 13.27 billion in 2020, and it is expected to continue this growth trend in the coming years. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9 % in terms of revenue.

China, like Europe, has made significant progress in offshore wind energy development and is now among the industry leaders, adding to the offshore wind energy market growth in APAC.

Browse Complete Report “Offshore Wind Energy Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/offshore-wind-energy-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global offshore wind energy market on the basis of component, location and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Turbine

Substructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Offshore Wind Energy market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Offshore Wind Energy market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy market size

2.2 Latest Offshore Wind Energy market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Offshore Wind Energy market key players

3.2 Global Offshore Wind Energy size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Offshore Wind Energy market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continued……….

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4091

The report on the Offshore Wind Energy market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Opportunities

Sizing Agents Market Trends

Corrosion Inhibitor Market Size

Rotomoulding Powder Market Share

Jojoba Oil Market Demand

Activated Carbon Market Growth

Metal Stamping Market Trends

Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market Analysis

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Opportunities