Lidocaine Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2026

Growing requirement in surgeries along with increasing application of lidocaine in dental procedures are the major factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 4.2 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Increasing applications as local anesthesia for medical purposes.

The global Lidocaine Market is expected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the incidences of various minimally invasive surgical procedures, periodontal diseases and carries, inclination towards preventive healthcare, incidences of cosmetic procedures, incidences of painful disorders and growing applications in anti-itching and pain relief drug, associated with minor cuts, insect’s bites, skin scrapes, burns and eczema.

Lidocaine is an aminoethylamide derivative of xylidine. It is a lot times more toxic and potent than procaine and also provides local anesthesia that is by comparison more prompt, extensive, and long lasting.

For routine dental use the most suitable administration is of 2% lidocaine hydrochloride with 1:100,000 epinephrine, but the drug is also available as a plain solution or in multidose vials and with 1:50,000 epinephrine. Although 2% lidocaine with vasoconstrictor provides satisfactory dental anesthesia in normal circumstances, it has sometimes proved ineffective in rendering extremely sensitive teeth completely pain-free.

Formulations of lidocaine hydrochloride include a 2% viscous solution, 2% gel, a 4% solution, and a 10% topical spray. Lidocaine base is marketed in a 5% and 2.5% solution and ointment and a 10% aerosol spray. A mucosal is also available as adherent patch 2 cm long × 1 cm wide and containing 46.1 mg of lidocaine.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, topical jelly or ointment is widely used, on various parts of the body to cause numbness or loss of feeling for patients having certain medical attention. It helps to relieve pain and itching caused by conditions such as insect bites or stings, sunburn or other minor burns, poison oak, poison ivy, minor cuts, poison sumac, or scratches.

By medical use, it is used as a drug to numb a specific area of the body for reducing pain and discomfort caused during surgeries or other invasive medical procedures. Both the injections and topical forms can be used for anesthesia.

Topical anesthetic agents are used to decrease the pain associated with a variety of cutaneous procedures, by dermatologists, including soft tissue augmentation, laser surgery, and other cosmetic surgical treatments. Thus driving the market of the cosmetic applications.

In medical applications, the drug is used as a local anesthetic (numbing medication), used to relieve pain and itching caused by conditions such as insect bites or stings, sunburn or other minor burns, poison oak, poison ivy, minor cuts, poison sumac, or scratches. It works by blocking nerve signals in the body.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market, attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and growing R&D activities.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market globally owing to the growing demand for lidocaine formulations, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth, at CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing population, increasing disposable income, and growing investments in the healthcare sectors.

Key companies operating in the Lidocaine Market and profiled in the report are:

Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Glenmark PharmaceuticalsTaro Pharmaceuticals USA, Centura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inc., Teligent, Inc., Endo Pharmaceutical Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2026. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026) Spray Patch, Extended Release Gel/Jelly Cream Ointment Lotion Swab Solution Powder

Dosage Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026) Internal Topical

Medical Uses Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026) Anesthesia Pain And Irritation Hemorrhoids Postherpetic Neuralgia Cardiac Arrhythmia Gastrointestinal Tract Examination Labor Pain And Discomfort Nerve Block To Relieve Pain

Distribution Channels Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026) Hospitals Pharmacies E-Commerce

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026) Medical Cosmetics Others



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Lidocaine market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Lidocaine industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

