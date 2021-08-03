Biosimilars Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

High target disease prevalence, product launches, emerging market players, and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Biosimilars during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.10 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 30.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Biosimilars

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Biosimilars market was valued at USD 5.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 44.56 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 30.8%. Biosimilar are alternatives to existing patented, and approved biologicss and possess similar medicinal properties as compared to the original biologics. The biosimilars vary a little from original biologics in terms of structure but must have similar safety and efficacy as compared to the originator biologics. Biosimilars development does not require Phase II clinical trial for approval and the focus is put on determination of ‘biosimilarity’ to the reference originator biologics. Thus it has much reduced clinical development timelines and reduced product costs as compared to use of original biologics.

The global market is driven by various of factors such as global prevalence of target disease prevalence across the globe, launch of biosimilars by various market players, favorable investments scenario, and upcoming patent expiry.

The Biosimilars market is characterized by presence of significant number of pharmaceutical giants as well as emerging players operating across the globe. Additionally, availability of research fundings, demand for cheaper biologics alternative and favorable regulatory scenario in Europe and Asia pacific is propelling the market in these regions. However, some regions such as U.S are facing slow adoption of biosimilars with first biosimilar approved in 2015 for Sandoz’s Zarxio (filgrastim), and 3, 5, and 7, biosimilars approved by FDA in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively..

Further key findings from the report suggest

Biosimilars market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 21.0% and 31.4% CAGR, respectively. High chronic disease prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins is the dominating Biosimilars which holds over 60% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 33.4%. However, regulatory obstacles and manufacturing complexity are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Recombinant Peptides segment was estimated to account for USD 501.00 million in 2018 and is expected to grow reach USD 4.38 Billion by year 2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 32.8% of the global Biosimilars market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan, Pfizer, Samsung Biologics, Sandoz, Stada Arzneimittel, and Teva Pahrmaceutical .

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor

Pegfilgrastim

Filgrastim

InterferonsInterferon-Beta

Interferon-Alpha

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins Monoclonal Antibodies Adalimumab Bevacizumab Infliximab Rituximab Trastuzumab Other Monoclonal Antibodies Follitropin Etanercept

Erythropoietin Recombinant Peptides Glucagon Calcitonin



Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

The report focuses on evaluation of the Biosimilars market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Biosimilars market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Biosimilars Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Biosimilars market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

