Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Emergence of advanced cloud based platforms, which helps to develop new cloud technology globally, is the major factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.78 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 16.21%, Market Trends – VR is estimated to grow the learning and teaching experience in medicine.

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 6.91 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also significant factor stimulating market demand.

Due to the constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the North America region accounts for the highest market share of 44.21% in 2018. Moreover, the emerging technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market. Advantages such as improved flexibility and activity and being able to deploy new applications more quickly are the major reasons for growth in this region. In the United States, organizations, where employees are above 100 in number, are approving cloud-based applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Full Immersive Virtual Reality is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.58% during the forecast period. Different medical training institutes have combined fully immersive Virtual Reality (VR), medical data, highly advanced medical simulation technologies, to enable modern medical education and training globally. The adaptability offered by the institutions assist as a practical teaching tool today and will continue to do in the near future. This will serve as an excellent vehicle for promoting the development to the next level of medical practice.

APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6%, during the forecasted period. More institutions and organizations in the APAC region are adopting the VR approach. As a result, Virtual reality has now become a favored option for modernization.

North America is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2026. Due to the constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share of ~65% in 2018. The hardware segment is again divided into position trackers, semiconductors, and cameras, displays and Projectors and Sensors among others.

The use of head-mounted displays (HMDs) in applications such as patient care management, medical training, pharmacy management, and education would be the primary driver for the growth of HMDs in virtual reality in healthcare. Head-mounted displays are gaining attention due to their applications in training, visualized data, telemedicine, simulation, video recording, telemonitoring, and many others.

The hospitals and clinics account for the largest share of 26.10% in 2018. This segment is likely to observe an improvement in the adoption of VR. Fundamental challenges faced by hospitals and clinics are clinical operations management and data management due to the rising number of patients with chronic diseases and the increasing need for enhanced patient outcomes. Technological changes help healthcare centers develop the service quality by rendering care at low expense with shorter time to service.

Fitness Management is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Research studies show that VR workouts are so exciting and satisfying to our brains that players are instantly shifted into immersive states that make exercising exciting and feel less tiresome. Several companies have been trying to adopt VR for developing their products.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Full Immersive Virtual Reality

Non-Immersive Virtual Reality

Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Patient Care Management

Education and Training

Fitness Management

Pharmacy Management

Surgery

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research and Diagnostics

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

Device type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Head-Mounted Display

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projectors and Display Units

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

