Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Market Size to Reach USD 25.70 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand from the textile industry, especially in the emerging economies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 14.35 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Growing demand from the automotive industry

The global Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) market is expected to reach USD 25.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing applications of Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) amongst the end-users.

The increasing use of Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn)s possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Key participants include Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) is resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn), owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of the environment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Apparels

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a kind of Polyester, which is the primary Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) is produced by polymerizing and spinning processes. It is mostly used as a key raw material for drawn textured yarn (DTY).

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By application, tire cord contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Tire cord fabrics find application as strengthening materials for tires and developed to maintain the structural shape of the tires and support automotive weight, thereby having a considerable impact on tire performance.

North American market, led by the U.S., held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from the automotive sector

4.2.2.2. Growth of the textile industry, especially in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility in the price of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

