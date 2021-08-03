Stock Images and Videos Market Growth, Industry, Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast 2020-2027

Stock Images and Videos Market – Overview

The exponential use of imagery for various enclaves in traditional marketing and on mainstream channels is propelling the growth of the global stock images and videos market. The visual content industry is supported by the dynamism and changing demands, stubbornly applying the same style of functioning, and imagery to evolve the marketing landscape. The growing trend of visual-centric marketing and content delivery is paving the evolution of the global market. The advent of digital cameras is driving the stock photography craze among amateurs looking to make quick cash in the market. The demand for stock photos, high-resolution images, andiStock photosis augmenting the development of the market. With the growing popularity of RF licenses and subscription services will boost the demand in the global market. The use of visual plays to engage consumers in commerce and communication will drive the growth of the market over the next few years. Smartphones are considered as one of the prominent tools of modern photography in this digital media age in the market. Top companies such as Scoopshot and EyeEm are driving a trend for on-demand, crowd-sourced images that allows the photographers to deliver for assignments and earn from these images that are licensed. Furthermore, vendors are offering personalized content by the recording of purchase history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display the visual content as per their requirements in the market. Such initiatives will drive the transformation of the global stock images and videos market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91351

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Getty Images

• Visual China Group

• Shutterstock

• Adobe

Key Vendor Analysis

The global stock images and videos market are very concentrated and the top four players dominate the majority of the share. The specialist agencies are offering exclusive content and leveraging advanced technologies to intensify the competition in the global market. The vendors are altering the stock photography business by new approaches and models such as making mobile a platform to sustain the competition in the global market. The rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences will encourage players to develop innovative business models in the global market. The increasing number of consolidations and mergers and acquisitions will transform the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.

Stock Images and Videos Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the image source, application, product, license model, and geography.

Stock Images and Videos Market – By Image Source

Macrostock to promote arts and technicalities in the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period

The global stock images and videos market by image sources is classified into macrostock and microstock. Macrostock dominated more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The extensive use of macrostock images by mainstream businesses such as magazines, newspapers, advertising agencies, and the entertainment industry is propelling the demand in this segment in the global market. The trend towards promoting personalized content and establishing brand specific USPs is encouraging companies to invest in the development of macrostock images in the global market. These sources will allow vendors to increasingly auditing their content and aiming to serve tailored imagery to their customers in the market. The players are offering creators easy access to stock through customer facing dashboards and are adopting innovative technologies to provide improved visual searches in the global stock images and videos market.

Stock Images and Videos Market – By Application

Digitalization to drive demand for commercial applications in the global stock images and videos market

The application segment in the global stock images and videos market is divided into commercial and editorial. Commercial segment occupied around 3/4th of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period. Commercial content is used of promoting, marketing, and advertising products and services on traditional ad mediums such as billboards and magazines, digital mediums such as blogs, websites, and collateral such as brochures in the global market. Digitalization is improving the interactivity of various platforms through the use of still and moving images in the global market. The boom of the streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix will drive the demand for stock footage and images in the global market. The growth of the retail sector will also have a positive impact on the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91351

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Image Source

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by License Model

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions and Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The rise in direct-to-consumer creator through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Medium will help marketers to reach a maximum number of consumers in the global market. Internet accessibility across emerging countries of China and India will help vendors expand to a new region in the market. The global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2017-2023.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global stock images and videos market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global stock images and videos market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global stock images and videos market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Pro Headphones Market

Global Hair Wigs And Extension Market

APAC Beer Market

Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market

Board Games Market

Global Smart Diapers Market

Sports Headphones Market

Global Women’s Razor Market

Pet Grooming Products Market

Global In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market