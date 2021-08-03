Global Board Games Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Board Games Market – Overview

The introduction of table games that help teaching communication skills and language arts to kids and adults is augmenting the growth of the global board games market. These games are specifically designed to engender competitive recreational activities among end-users in the global market. The exponential growth of the entertainment and gaming industry is attributing to the rising demand for analog games in the market. These games are gaining immense popularity across geographies and demographics and specifically across developed economies such as the US and Western European countries. Various game designers are capitalizing on the nostalgia factor and are developing games with a modern touch to attract a maximum number of millennial consumers in the global market. The rising demand for these products and increasing end-users’ spending sentiments worldwide will contribute to the growing revenues in the global market. With the increase in the consumption of mainstream consumer leisure products is boosting the adoption of these items by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC regions. The games are marketed and advertised as an important tool to provide hands-on and heads-on skill and knowledge development for different age groups in the global market. Additionally, well-designed games create an engaging and competitive environment in which players need to focus reinforce and apply learning. The using of these products as a visual metaphor to help connect and apply learning will transform the global board games market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Asmodée Éditions (Group)

• Hasbro

• Mattel

• Ravensburger

Key Vendor Analysis

The global board games market is moderately concentrated and the top players dominate the largest share. The leading vendors are rapidly leveraging technological advancement to offer innovations and upgrades to a large number of consumers in the global market. The presence of various local and international publishers will result in intensified competition in the global market. The players are expanding their business and distribution networks across developing economies such as China and India to gain a larger global board games market share. The top manufacturers are competing on the basis of gameplay, differentiation, game genre, and platform type. The players are focusing on digitalization and developing supporting mobile applications to enhance customers’ experiences in the market.

Board Games Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, theme type, distributional channels, and geography.

Board Games Market – By Product Type

Strategy-oriented tabletop games to boost sales in the global board games market during the forecast period

The global board games market by product type is segmented into tabletop games, card & dice games, collectible card games, miniature games, and RPG games. Tabletop games dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of chanced-based and strategy-oriented games among grade scholars, teenagers, and adults is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. 2017’s most popular table games are Pandemic, Scythe, Sagrada, Azul, Gloomhaven, Near and Far, Settlers of Catan, and Warhammer Underworlds: Shadespire. Strategy games are designed to help build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources. These products are designed to increase problem-solving attitude and critical thinking ability among gamers in the global board games market. Europe and APAC regions are the largest revenues generators of these items in the global market.

Board Games Market – By Theme Type

Stimulated strategy games gain popularity in the global board games market during the forecast period

The theme type segment in the global board games market is classified into strategy & war games, educational games, fantasy games, sports games, and others. Strategy and war games segment occupied the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Strategy & war games involve the simulation element that propels decision making of the individual results into the significant outcome in the global market. These gaming products are designed for game enthusiast and are highly time-consuming games increasing the whole experience of the gamers in the market. These strategy & war games are extremely popular in Europe and gaining immense popularity in the North American market. The widespread popularity of war-based board games due to their influence on military-based operations across Latin America will revolutionize the global board games market during the forecast period.

