Camping Tent Market In Europe Is Anticipated To Generate Revenues Of Around USD 1 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of Approximately 6% During 2020-2027

Camping Tent Market in Europe – Overview

The increasing plethora of wellness services and adventure activities is reinventing the great outdoors and boosting the demand in the camping tent market in Europe. The increasing focus on innovations that fit the pattern of a combination of functionality and aesthetic designed specifically for a hybrid customer that look for sturdy gear with trendy designs will propel the growth of the market in Europe. The leading vendors are leveraging technology to offer experiences coupled with the raw outdoors and comforts of home and are marketing this as the primary selling point in the European market. The popularity of economical, versatile, and hassle-free campsites will also offer companies new opportunities to launch innovative product portfolios in the European market. The economic growth is boosting the development of the travel and tourism industry in the European market and augmenting the requirement for new camping equipment in the region. The recovering markets in Central and Eastern Europe will create lucrative investment opportunities for prominent players in the European region. The growing demand for replacement is driven by the factors such as enhanced functionality to better resistance, to easier set-ups, and product development. The increasing number of short-term campers is looking for equipment that can offer opportunities to end-users to relax and rejuvenate in a short span time. The increasing access to new campgrounds via tent pitches and RVs that provide fixed accommodations and a range of activities will augment the growth of the camping tent market in Europe.

The major vendors in the market are:

• Oase Outdoors

• Coleman Company

• Johnson Outdoors

• AMG Group

Key Vendor Analysis

The camping tent market in Europe is consolidated moderately and has a fierce level of competition among the players. The entrance of new vendors such as North Face who are targeting to deliver high value and authenticity through their products will intensify the competition in the European market. The increasing focus on style and performance will help companies improve their USPs and attract new consumers in the market. The development of functional products that offer convivence will augment the growth of the camping tent market in Europe.

Camping Tent Market in Europe – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, end-user, accommodation type, and geography.

Camping Tent Market in Europe – By Products

Size modification of tunnel tents to boost the sales of this equipment in the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period

The camping tent market in Europe by products is segmented into tunnel tents, dome tents, geodesic tents, and others. The tunnel tents are extremely popular and occupy the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The benefit of huge waterproof rating and the presence of campsites with moderate weather changes is one of the primary factors boosting the adoption of tunnel tents in the European market. These tents are specifically popular with larger groups of people or families that need a vestibule area for cooking and storage during camping trips. The extreme convenience of these products is augmenting the demand for the tents for hiking, paddling, and a host of other such activities in the European market. The growing trend towards enhancing the livability in bad weather and size modification thereby increasing living area to attract new consumers will help vendors to boost their revenues in this segment in the camping tent market in Europe. For instance, F10 XENON UL 2+ was launched with a gothic arch pole structure which assists water or snow run-off from the flysheet and increases stability in the European market.

Camping Tent Market in Europe – By Accommodation Type

Family size tents to gain popularity in the camping tent market in Europe over the next few years

The accommodation type segment in the camping tent market in Europe is classified into family tents, 3-4-person tents, 2-person tents, and 1-person tents. Family tents dominated the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on offering campsite advancements and value-added facilities such as children’s play areas, spas, golf courses, and various other modern-day activities is propelling the demand for family tents in the European market. The growing investments for the development of innovative designs that offer multiple bedroom options and tent extras such as attachments, interior carpets, and storage extension to attract new consumers in the European market. The leading vendors are working enhancing their technology to differentiate their product offerings and boost demand in the European market. The use of different raw materials such as aluminum, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and steel and increasing availability of various designs such as a tunnel, dome, and A-frame will drive the growth of this segment in the camping tent market in Europe.

The report considers the present scenario of the camping tent market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of camping tent market in Europe provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the camping tent market in Europe.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of camping tent market in Europe.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

