Maternity Care Market In North America Is Expected To Cross $3 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 2.12% During The Forecast Period 2020–2027

The maternity care market in North America is expected to cross $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2017–2023. Increasing birth rates and growing disposable income are expected to increase the demand for maternity care products. The demand for these products are also likely to be driven by large number of women delaying childbirth due to professional commitments as well as preferring to work late into their pregnancies. Although the maternity apparels segment is having the highest market share, the pregnancy vitamins and supplements segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The major vendors included in the report are as follows:

• ASOS

• Seraphine

• Cake Maternity

• Destination Maternity

• The Hut Group

• E.T. Browne Drug

• The Honest Company

• Merz Pharma

• New Chapter

• Garden of Life

• Nature’s Way

Maternity Care Market in North America: Key Vendor Analysis

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors. However, as global players increase their presence in the market given their strong infrastructure and immense R&D support, regional and local vendors will find it tough to compete with them in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

Maternity Care Market in North America: Key Country Analysis

Maternity Care Market in North America: Segmental Analysis

The maternity apparels market to witness the highest share

Stretch marks, weight gain, itching, and sore breasts, and nipples are some of the most common problems faced by women during pregnancy. The demand for maternity personal care products to provide relief from these problems are high among pregnant women in the region. The growing awareness of harmful effects of chemicals is propelling the demand for organic personal care products. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years and increase the market for organic personal care products in North America.

Nearly 42% of the adults in the US suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Growing awareness among women about the deficiency of vitamin and mineral is driving the demand for prenatal and postnatal vitamins in the region. In 2016, the prenatal vitamins segment witnessed the highest share in the maternal vitamins market. However, increased marketing and advertising by manufacturers to highlight the benefits of postnatal vitamins for mothers and new-born babies has led to increased demand for postnatal vitamins. Also, with increasing online shopping trend, the sale of prenatal and postnatal vitamins through the online channel is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period.

The report considers the present scenario of the maternity care market in North America and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The report also profiles and analyzes the leading 12 companies and 29 other prominent companies operating in the market.

The US to remain the dominant country in the region with maximum market share

The US dominated the North America maternity care market with 86% market share. A majority of manufacturers are present in the US. Additionally, as the number of female population is nearly nine-times higher in the US than Canada, which means a majority of potential customers are present in the US, the revenue share of the US in the maternity care market is high. The demand for maternity vitamins, apparels, and personal care is high in both countries.

