Electrolyte And Vitamin Water Market Is Estimated To Generate Revenues Of Over USD 8 Billion By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of Around 10% During 2020-2027

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Overview

The growing demand for functional drinks that strengthen the immune system, energize, counter stress, and support a healthy and active lifestyle is propelling the demand in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market. The gradual shift from high sugar and caffeinated beverages, carbonated drinks, juices, and other soft drinks to more natural, unprocessed, and healthy beverages will augment the growth of the global market. The government agencies are taking initiatives to promote alternative drinks, which are nutritional, healthy, and natural to curb the increasing incidences of obesity and diabetes across the world. Leading companies are leveraging celebrity endorsements, marketing campaign, and social media promotions to increase awareness and boost demand for this product in the global market. To differentiate these products from energy or sports drinks, players in the electrolyte and vitamin water market are advertising their products against sports and energy drinks such as Gatorade and Powerade. The growing demand for beverages with low calories, natural flavors, non-GMO, glutenfree, and organic beverages such as electrolytes, naturally processed juices, coconut water, and dairy products will revolutionize the global market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91323

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Glaceau

• PepsiCo

• Danone

• Vitamin Well

• Big Red Inc

• Talking Rain

Key Vendor Analysis

The global electrolyte and vitamin water market are very diverse, and competitive dynamics is intensifying the competition. The presence of various brands and product offerings is making the US the most lucrative and hyper-competitive region in the market. The development of economies in India, China, Australia, and Japan will encourage vendors to expand their businesses and distribution network to the APAC market. Online distribution channels, celebrity endorsements, and social media platforms are some of the methods adopted by prominent players to sustain the competition in the global market.

lectrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by fortification, packaging, type, variants, and geography.

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – By Fortification

Zero calories fortified water to gain traction in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market during forecast period

The electrolyte and vitamin water market by fortification is categorized into only electrolyte, only vitamin, and vitamin and electrolyte. The vitamin and electrolyte segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period. The increasing number of health-conscious consumer searching for healthier alternatives to high calorie and carbonated beverages is shifting to fortified water thereby, propelling the growth of the growth this segment in the global market. The top manufacturers are adding vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals to water to attract the health-conscious consumer segment and boost their market revenues. The launch of zero calorie and zero added sugar versions of the fortified water will augment the growth of the global market.

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – By Variant

Flavored water is the most commonly available products in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market

The variant segment in the electrolyte and vitamin water market is segmented into flavored and unflavored type. The flavored segment dominated the market share in 2017, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Flavored products help improve the taste of the vitamin-enhanced water and to mask the unpleasant taste of some vitamins or additives in the beverage. The different types of variants used as flavoring agents used for these enhanced waters are fruit essence, concentrates, herbs, and artificial flavoring elements. Additionally, companies are deriving better cost savings by optimizing the input ingredient composition to increase their market revenues and gain large share in the global market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91323

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market – By Type

Sweetened water is expected to substitute carbonated drinks and juices in the global electrolyte and vitamin water market

The electrolyte and vitamin water market by type is classified into sweetened and unsweetened water. The sweetened segment occupied majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The introduction of zero calorie variants is sweetened using the artificial sweeteners or organic sweeteners like extracts from the stevia leaves resulting in growing adoption of these products in the global market. Sweetened water has additives that improve the tastes of these beverages and encourages consumers to choose this water as an alternative to carbonated drinks and juices in the global market. The most prominent sugars used in these enhanced water is fructose, cane sugar, sucralose, and stevia with the composition changing with the product variant.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Fortification

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Format Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Variant

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Packaging

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The electrolyte and vitamin water market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. North America occupied a significant market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. North America’s major retail consumption market is one of the primary factors boost the growth of the electrolyte water market in this region. The establishment of health mandates and food safety regulations will drive the adoption of these products in the North American market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of electrolyte and vitamin water market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the electrolyte and vitamin water market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for electrolyte and vitamin water market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Platinum Market

Geofoams Market

Furfuryl Alcohol Market

Blow Molded Plastics Market

Aminoethylethanolamine Market

Plastics In Personal Protective Equipment Market