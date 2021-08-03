Exhibition Market In Europe Is Expected To Generate Revenues Of Over $20 Billion By 2023 And Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 5% During The Forecast Period

Exhibition Market in Europe – Overview

The extensive need for marketing businesses by showcasing skills and works of art, demonstrating products, driving innovations, fine-tuning strategy, and gathering data is promoting the development of the exhibition market in Europe. The growing popularity of face-to-face conversations and authenticity in business promotions across various industries will promote the growth of the European market. The organizers in the European market are using their creativity, crafting new condensed show formats and enabling digital environments at show floors to attract more consumers and boost business opportunities. The shifting focus from product demos to conversations and enhancing consumer experiences will encourage exhibitors to launch new ideas to attract more consumers in these trades shows in the European market. Technological innovations and launch of new products and services will boost the demand in the European market. The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the largest revenues generators in the exhibition market in Europe.

The major vendors in the market are:

• GL Events

• Koelnmesse

• MCH Group

• Messe Düsseldorf

• Messe Frankfurt

• Messe Munchen

• RELX Group

Key Vendor Analysis

The emergence of new players is resulting in intensifying the competition in the exhibition market in Europe. The market is highly fragmented, and the top five vendors dominate the largest market share. The influx of international companies will revolutionize the exhibition market in Europe. The intensified price wars among players due to similar product specifications in the European market. The rise in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As will help players expand their businesses and attract new consumers in the market.

Exhibition Market in Europe – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by exhibition types, industry type, revenue stream, and key countries.

Exhibition Market in Europe – By Exhibition Type

B2B formats to dominate the exhibition market size in Europe during the forecast period

The exhibition market in Europe by type is segmented into B2B, B2C, and mixed exhibitions. B2B exhibition formats dominated the market in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The growth of digital communities and the popularity of keynotes and breakout sessions at trade shows are attributing to the growth of this market segment in Europe. The introduction of hybrid formats is integrated with entertainment elements to sync with changing audiences and revolutionizing the physical space will help organizers increase the attendance in these events in the B2B sector. For instance, the establishment of charging stations that are metamorphosing into networking hubs which feature videos, games, and activities will revolutionize this segment in the European market. The extensive use of technology that amps up the relevance of these events and helps in marketing products and services will boost revenues in the European market.

Exhibition Market in Europe – By Industry Type

Consumer goods and retail industry to contribute maximum revenues to the exhibition market size in Europe during the forecast period

The industry type segment in the exhibition market in Europe is classified into AFF & energy, automotive & transportation, consumer goods & retail, hospitality, industrial, and other. The consumer goods and retail industry occupied the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Consumer technologies contribute the maximum revenues in this segment in the European market. The innovations on the show floor, use of data analytics to target consumers, and the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited are some of the factors attributing to the growth of the market in Europe. The technological transformation across Western Europe will boost the demand and create lucrative opportunities for vendors in the European market. The advancement in retail disruption, restructuring, and innovative technologies will transform the European market during the forecast period.

Exhibition Market in Europe – By Revenue Stream

Exhibitor fees to account for the largest exhibition market size in Europe during the forecast period

The exhibition market in Europe by revenue stream is divided into exhibitor fees, services, sponsorship fees, and public admission charges. Exhibitors fees dominated the market in 2017 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The exhibitor fees consist of booth fees collected from exhibitors including space charges, registration charges, and admission fees. The competitive edge, particularly among SMBs and innovations in organizing formats, is propelling the growth of this segment in the European market. The launch of non-conventional shows that offer a new perspective on various industries is encouraging companies to leverage this platform to introduce new products and lines of businesses in the market. The new formats of trade shows help create camaraderie and a strong sense of community the results in increased level of interaction and a new breed of ideas and thinking in the European market. Such developments will boost the revenues in the European market over the next few years.

The report considers the present scenario of the market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of exhibition market in Europe provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the exhibition market in Europe.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of exhibition market in Europe.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

