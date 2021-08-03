Coconut Water Market Size In Europe Is Estimated To Reach Over $1 Billion In 2023 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Approximately 22% During The Forecast Period

Coconut Water Market in Europe – Overview

The low sugar content, high nutritional value, minimal processing, and several other health benefits are some of the major factors augmenting the growth of the packaged coconut water market size in Europe. The increasing adoption and proliferation of coconut-based products and the rising need for substitutes for carbonated drinks by consumers across the world will boost the demand for these drinks in the European market. The vendors are launching innovative beverage options by combining coconut water with conventional products such as tea, coffee, juices, and chocolate will help them attract new consumers in the European market. The promotion of premium beverage will help players to launch innovative product portfolios in the European market and expand their businesses to new regions. The growing preference for flavored and blend varieties will help companies launch innovative recipes in the European market and encourage the adoption of these products in the region.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91310

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the market are:

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Coca-Cola

• Vita Coco

• Green COCO Europe

Key Vendor Analysis

The coconut water market in Europe has diverse, competitive dynamics, and the intensity level depends on different geographical locations. For instance, the UK is the most competitive and Germany is very lucrative and hyper-competitive market. The leading vendors are focusing on launching new product portfolios to sustain the competition in the market and meet the consumer preferences in the European market. The companies are introducing options with distinct product identities, tastes, and flavors to attract new consumers. The adoption of innovative distribution channels and product placements in health and wellness centers and yoga centers will help players gain a larger share in the European market.

Coconut Water Market in Europe – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by variants, packaging, type, distribution, and geography.

Coconut Water Market in Europe – By Variants

Vendors are experimenting with flavors to boost sales in the coconut water market in Europe during forecast period

The coconut water market in Europe by variants is segmented into flavored and plain. Flavored water dominated the majority of the market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period. The extensive use of these flavored water for puddings, desserts, cocktails, smoothies, and breakfast shakes is driving the growth of this market segment in Europe. The addition of familiar flavors is expected to improve the chances of adopting these products and boost the sales in the European market. The research analysts at Arizton determines that around 70% of flavored variants are witnessing success and the vendors are focusing on launching new variants to tap the business opportunity in the European market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91310

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Coconut Water Market in Europe – By Packaging

Tetra Pak is the most popular packaging format in the packaged coconut water market in Europe

The packaging segment in the packaged coconut water market in Europe is divided into paper and paperboard, plastic, and others. Paper and paperboard dominated the market share in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% during the forecast period. The availability of airtight packaging formats that offer longer storage and retail shelf life is propelling the growth of this segment in the European market. The advent of aseptic packaging technologies and multiple layers of aluminum and polyethylene is gaining traction in the market and is expected to continue generating significant revenues in the European market. Tetra Pak is still the most popular packaging solution in the market as it easily facilitates distribution and storage through a cold chain supply.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Variants

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Packaging

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The report considers the present scenario of the packaged coconut water market in Europe and its strategic assessment for the period 2018−2023. It includes a detailed discussion on growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The report also analyzes leading five vendors and ten other prominent vendors in the market.

Key Market Insights Include

1. The analysis of packaged coconut water market in Europe provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the packaged coconut water market in Europe.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of packaged coconut water market in Europe.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Metal Matrix Composite Market

Metal Magnesium Market

Lamination Adhesives Market

Para Nitrochlorobenzene Market

Chloromethane Market

Specialty Gas Market

Liquid Biofuels Market