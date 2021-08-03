Global Battle Ropes Market Is Projected To Reach Revenues Of Over USD 492 Million By 2023 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 11% During The Forecast Period

Battle Ropes Market – Overview

Battle ropes are also referred as heavy ropes or muscle ropes and are gaining wide traction in the health and fitness industry. The extensive use of this fitness equipment that provides whole-body and high-intensity workout with immense control will boost the demand in the global battle ropes market. The adoption of these ropes is primarily driven as it conditions the upper body to replicate the benefits of running and help stimulate the muscles in the abs, back, and glutes. The exercises involved with these are done by incorporating movements, such as jumps, lunges, and squats that form a part of high-intensity circuit training. The use of this equipment for collaborative workouts both indoor and outdoor will boost the adoption of these products in the global market. The increasing focus on wellness and fitness consulting for the body and mind and the growing demand for nutritional supplements, fitness products, beauty and anti-aging products and services will impact this global market positively over the next few years.

The major vendors in the global market are:

• NEXPro

• Titan Fitness, LLC

• Fitness Solutions, LLC

• Rep Fitness

• Onnit

• Trademark Innovations

• Muscle Ropes

• Rope Fit

Key Vendor Analysis

The competition in the global battle ropes market is driven by the presence of several vendors and their extended product portfolio. North America and specifically the US dominated the battle ropes market size in the global market size. The growing number of well-established fitness chains and extensive applications will create lucrative opportunities for prominent players in the global market. The emergence of fitness applications that can easily educate the end-user will help companies to launch innovative products in the market and attract new consumers. APAC’s steady growth will encourage to expand their businesses to these regions during the forecast period.

Battle Ropes Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by use, type, end-user, and geography.

Battle Ropes Market – By End-Users

Increasing number of enrollments in gyms and fitness centers per year to boost sales in the global market

The global battle ropes market by end-users is segmented into gym and fitness centers and individuals. Gym and fitness centers dominated the majority of the battle ropes market size in 2017 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The extensive use of these ropes by football players, mixed martial artists, and athletes as high-intensity and whole-body workouts is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. Some of the factors that will increase the adoption of these products in gyms and fitness centers are versatility, higher effectiveness, minimal cost, and higher ROI. The increased incidence of various ailments such as obesity and diabetes are translating into a higher number of gym and fitness center enrollments in the global market. The introduction of interactive and collaborative workouts will increase the adoption of these ropes in the global market.

Battle Ropes Market – By Type

30 feet ropes are the most popular equipment in the global battle ropes market

The product type segment in the battle ropes market is classified into <30 feet, 30 feet, 40 feet, 50 feet, and >50 feet. 30 feet ropes segment occupied the largest market share in 2017. The research analysts at Arizton states that e-commerce marketplaces have revealed that 30 feet length and 1 ½ inches variants constitute around 70% of the total sales in the global market. These are also the most marketed and sold product in the global market as it can accommodate a wide range of workout sessions that are preferred by the end-users. The leading vendors are offering standardized product variants that offer various advantages to trainers and end-users to gain a larger market share in the global market. The designs are primarily focused on an easier exercise regimen, a measure of effectiveness, better estimation, and optimization of workout spaces.

Battle Ropes Market – By Use

Indoor ropes to dominate the global battle ropes market size during the forecast period

The market segmentation based on usage consists of indoor and outdoor ropes. Indoor ropes dominated the market share in 2017 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period. Indoor products are mostly used in gyms and fitness centers for daily workout sessions. These products are structured for repeat use rather than arranging and rearranging on a daily basis. The indoor ropes are made of lightweight materials such as Dacron, polyester, and polypropylene that can withstand the regular wear and tear. The growing requirement of daily exercise routines in developed and the need for training equipment and provisions in emerging nations will attribute to the adoption of these products in the global market. The emerging trend of adopting modular fitness equipment and provisions and effective utilization of the equipment will propel the demand for these ropes in the global market during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Usage

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global battle ropes market by use, type, end-user, and geography. The global battle ropes market is driven by the growing demand for sophisticated fitness and wellness products and solutions from developing countries such as Germany, the US, and the UK. The promotion of integrated fitness training facilities and increasing number of people opting for healthier lifestyle practices will boost the demand for these ropes in the global market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of battle ropes market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the battle ropes market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of battle ropes market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

