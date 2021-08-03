Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Is Projected To Reach Revenues Of More Than $1,675 Million And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 28% During The Forecast Period

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Overview

The revolutionary changes in consumption patterns and trade flow across the world is propelling the growth of the electronic shelf label market. The economic development of different emerging countries such as India and China are attributing to the increase in retail consumption in these regions and driving the demand for technological innovations. The development of the retail industry with the advent of e-commerce and rising sale of consumables through stores, shopping marts, and supermarkets will have a positive impact on the global ESL market. The integration of latest technology to offer customers a seamless buying experience, increased range and assortment of goods, and added value in-store experience will create the demand in the electronic shelf label (ESL) market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

• SES-imagotag

• Pricer

• Displaydata Ltd

• Altierre Corp

• DIGI

Key Vendor Analysis

Pricer and SES Imagotag dominate the global electronic shelf label (ESL) market occupying around majority of the market share in Europe and APAC. The leading vendors in China are gaining traction in the market and boosting the competition in the global ESL market.The prominent companies in the global market are offering installation contracts with a multi-year arrangement that includes services such as the supply of tags, price, and supply analytics, POS hardware, and software to sustain the competition in the market. The advent of low-cost suppliers of micro-displays and labels from APAC will boost the competition in the global electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the display, by technology, by end-user, and by geography.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Technology

RF and infra-red (IR) technologies are the most predominately used mode of communication in the ESL market

The electronic shelf label market by technology is classified into radio frequency (RF), infra-red (IR), Bluetooth enabled (BLE), and near field communication (NFC). The vendor facing technology was very popular in the ESL market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 39% during the forecast period. RF technology dominated the vendor facing segment in 2017. RF communication has no line of sight issue, and there is no hindrance in the communication line. The ESL manufacturers are using RF to communicate with the base station and ESL tags, and range of the transmitter is inversely proportional to the frequency. The use of these communication devices will propel the growth of this market segment in the global electronic shelf label market.

Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Display

LCD screens to dominate the global ESL market during the forecast period

The display segment in the electronic shelf label (ESL) market is divided into LCD, EPD, and OLED. The LCD segment dominated the global ESL market accounting for around half of the total market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. The rapid evolution of display technologies wherein the micro-displays have become cheaper, efficient, and smarter is driving the growth of the LCD display segment in the electronic shelf label market. The two major variants of LCD available in the global market are active and passive matrix displays. The cost-effectiveness of LCD displays is propelling the growth of this market segment in the global ELS market and create new opportunities for vendors to launch innovative products to gain a larger market share.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by End Users

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Display

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the global ESL market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. The study covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of electronic shelf label (ESL) market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the electronic shelf label (ESL) market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for electronic shelf label (ESL) market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

