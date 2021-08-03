B2B Exhibitions Market In US Is Expected To Reach USD 16 Billion By 2023, Growing At A CAGR Close To 4% During The Forecast Period

B2B Exhibitions Market in US – Overview

The US region is the largest market for trade shows in the global exhibitions market. The size of the US economy and the significant growth in the GDP YoY are contributing to the growth of the B2B exhibitions market in US. The improvements in the corporate profits and the increase in the number of domestic travels are boosting the demand for B2B exhibitions market in the US. Exhibitors are looking to increase their stall sizes, and vendors are increasing pricing of stalls and venue spaces to improve margins and recover from increasing labor costs. The development of the US economy and demand for upgrades and modifications are likely to drive the B2B exhibitions market in US during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of technologies on a substantial scale to keep the relevance of exhibitions is likely to help companies to market and sell their products and services to a wide customer base.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91294

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are as following:

• RELX Group

• UBM

• Informa Exhibitions

• Emerald Expositions

Key Vendor Analysis

The B2B exhibitions market in US is highly fragmented with a maximum number of players that hold the major market share is based outside the US. The prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on improving their core competencies such as exhibition management, marketing, development of new exhibitions, venue management, and technical services to maintain their market share during the forecast period. Organizers are also incorporating technology and adapting with digitalization by identifying solutions that add value to their business and incorporating it in their way of working and offerings. Vendors are focusing on their digital transformation strategy to remain competitive in the B2B exhibition market in US during the forecast period.

B2B Exhibitions Market in US – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by industry sectors.

B2B Exhibitions Market in the US – Industry Sector

Consumer goods and retail industries will occupy the largest market share in the B2B exhibitions market in US during the forecast period

The B2B exhibitions market in US by industry sectors is divided into seven major categories: consumer goods and retail, AFF and energy, medical and healthcare, business services, machinery, IT, electronics, and telecommunications, and others.

The consumer goods and retail industry in the B2B exhibitions market accounted for close to 18% of the total market share in 2017. The consumer goods and retail industry sector rented around 10.32 million sq mtrs in 2017. Cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and the state of Utah and Las Vegas are most popular places that hold trade shows for consumer goods and the retail industry sector. The vendors in the B2B exhibitions market in the US are focusing on implementing digital technology and offer innovation for further development within the space of the exhibition. Such initiatives to attract new retailers will propel the growth of this market segment in the B2B exhibitions market in the US during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Industry Sectors

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the B2B exhibitions market in US and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading four exhibitions companies and nine other prominent companies operating in the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91294

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the B2B exhibitions market in US provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. The report offers comprehensive insights about existing industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers for the B2B exhibitions market in US.

3. It offers the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. The study provides a complete overview of market segments and regional outlook of B2B exhibitions market in US.

5. It offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Whole Silane Gas Market

Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) Market

P-Hydroxycinnamic Acid Market

Oil & Gas EPC Market

Non-Ferrous Scrap from Automotive Cores Market

Linear Floor Drain Market

Cosmeceuticals Product Market

Cleaner Products for Drain Market