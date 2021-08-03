Global Eye Glasses And Contact Lenses Market Is Expected To Generate Revenue Of $72.60 Billion By 2023, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.6% During The Forecast Period

Eye Glasses and Contact Lenses Market – Overview

The rising prevalence of visual dysfunctions such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, and cataracts in both developed and emerging countries is driving the demand for vision care products. The availability of low-cost eyeglasses, high product enhancement, and minimal side effects makes eyeglasses the largest segment in the vision care market. The growing demand for specialized vision care products across different regions in the globe will help vendors launch innovative products in the market. The development of innovative, specialized vision care products, which features advanced features and provides higher vision correction efficiency will help vendors to gain market share in the global eye glasses and contact lenses market. The growing popularity of other vision care products such as contact lens, intraocular lens (IOLs), and other such products will contribute to the sale revenue of the global market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Cooper Vision

• Essilor International SA

• Novartis AG

• Luxottica Group S.p.A

• Johnson & Johnson

Key Vendor Analysis

The eye glasses and contact lenses market is highly concentrated with a limited number of players occupying the majority market share. Vendors are focusing on launching new eye care products to meet the dynamic consumer demand. Leading companies occupy more than 80% of the total vision care market share. They are forming strategic partnerships to intensify the competition and increase the market share. Vendors are also focusing on building a strong brand portfolio to increase the brand identity and expand their consumer base. The increasing focus on adopting modern ways of distribution such as online stores and e-commerce websites to increase their sales revenues is likely to boost the growth of the global eye glasses and contact lenses market.

Eye Glasses and Contact Lenses Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, distribution channels, and geography.

Eye Glasses and Contact Lenses Market – By Product Type

Eyeglasses segment to dominate the vision care market segment during the forecast period

The vision care market by product type is segmented into eyeglasses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and others. The eyeglasses segment dominated the vision care market accounting for close to 76% of total market share in 2016 and is expected to reach $53.96 billion during the forecast period. The different types of eyeglasses available in the global vision care products market are single vision, bifocal eyeglasses, and progressive eyeglasses. The progressive eyeglasses were the largest product segment and captured more than 60% of the total eyeglasses market share in 2017. The additional benefits associated with eyeglasses such as UV protection, anti-glare, moisture resistance, and dust protection are propelling the growth of the eyeglasses segment in the global eye glasses and contact lenses market. Moreover, the introduction of the innovative lens with varied weight, thickness, and durability will fuel the growth of the global eye glasses and contact lenses market during the forecast period.

Eye Glasses and Contact Lenses Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail stores segment to occupy the largest market share in the vision care market during forecast period

The distribution channels segment in the eye glasses and contact lenses market is categorized into retail stores, hospitals and clinics, and online stores. The retail stores segment was the largest distribution channel, occupying more than 59% of the total vision care market share in 2017 and will generate revenue of $42.65 billion by 2023. The easy access to a wide customer base and the availability of personalized services to each of the consumer’s needs can be attributed to the popularity of retail stores in the global market. The trend of researching products online and purchasing offline is helping retailer leverage this opportunity and ensure last-minute fulfillment of orders. Such demand for retail store purchases will help generate high revenues in this market segment and promote the development of the global eye glasses and contact lenses market.

The study considers the present scenario of the global eye glasses and contact lenses market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the eye glasses and contact lenses market provides market size and growth during the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights about current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the eye glasses and contact lenses market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for the eye glasses and contact lenses market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

