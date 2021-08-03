Pro Microphone Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3,043 Million In 2023 Growing At A CAGR Of Over 2% During The Forecast Period

Pro Microphone Market – Overview

The growing demand for professional

microphones upgrades and replacement of legacy systems from various regions across the world is driving the demand in the pro microphones market. The majority of the revenue in the global pro microphone market is expected to come from upgrades and replacement of professional microphones. The advent of technological innovations is creating new investment opportunities for leading vendors in North America, Europe, and APAC. The growing demand for innovative devices from emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil is propelling the growth of the global pro microphone market. The integration of IoT in the audio visual (AV) industry will promote the development of connected microphones that can be used in remote locations.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91285

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Audio-Technica

• HARMAN International (Samsung)

• Sennheiser

• Shure

• Yamaha

Key Vendor Analysis

The pro microphone market is moderately fragmented, and the leading vendors occupy the majority of the market share. Leading players are primarily focusing on innovation and upgrades with high functionality and design to gain the market share in the global pro microphone market. Companies are competing on the basis of quality, technology, and price. The extensive R&D for the development and launch of innovative products will help leading players expand into more regional markets across the globe. The economic development and the growing demand from APAC and Latin American countries will develop new business opportunities for vendors in the pro microphone market during the forecast period.

Pro Microphone Market – Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, format, end-user, and geography.

Pro Microphone Market – By Product Type

Wireless microphones segment to occupy the largest market share in the pro microphone market during forecast period

The pro microphones market by product type is divided into wireless and wired. The wireless microphone segment dominated the global pro microphone market accounting for close to 54% of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period. The wireless microphone segment is further classified into handheld, clip-on, and others. The increasing use of wireless microphones for podcasting, public speaking, TV broadcasting, and in entertainment and sporting events for commentary and announcement purposes is propelling the growth of this segment in the pro microphone market. Leading vendors are focusing on developing wireless microphones that are frequency efficient and high-end models and can connect over 18 microphones and operate simultaneously.

Pro Microphone Market – By End-user

The corporate segment to dominate the pro microphone market share during forecast period

The pro microphone market by end-user is divided into corporate, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, studio and broadcasting, hospitality, and others. The corporate segment was the largest contributor to the pro microphone market accounting for over 25% of the total market share and is projected to grow at CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The launch of corporate e-learning programs, which are designed for skill development and training employees, is driving the demand for professional microphones in the global market. The implementation of IT-enabled training rooms and a boost in the employment rate in some major US and European countries will contribute to the revenue of the global pro microphone market during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the global pro microphone market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes the leading five companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the pro microphone market provides market size and growth for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the pro microphone market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for the pro microphone market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

