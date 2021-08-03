Global Exhibitions Market Is Projected To Generate Revenues Of Around $36.35 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.88% By 2023

Exhibitions Market – Overview

An exhibition is an impressive marketing tool, and it helps organizations to showcase skills and works of art, demonstrate products, drive innovations, fine-tune strategy, and gather data. The concentration of the traditional and online channels of marketing is increasing the preference for exhibitions as a marketing channel for many businesses. The integration of exhibitions as complementing content marketing opportunities helps organization to fill the void left by online activities, with face-to-face conversations and authenticity. The uncertain business environment and frequent policy changes are encouraging exhibitions organizers to face the challenges with creativity, crafting new condensed show formats and enabling digital environments at show floors. New opportunities in developing and emerging economies will fuel rapid growth in the global exhibitions market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Fiera Milano

• GL Events

• ITE Group

• MCH Group

• Messe Frankfurt

• RELX Group

• UBM

Key Vendor Analysis

The global exhibitions market is highly fragmented, and leading ten vendors control around 20% of the total market share. Other prominent vendors also have a sizeable international and local presence with some of the leading players in the exhibition market. The market players are primarily focusing on effective strategies to maintain their market share. Increased mergers and acquisitions will lead to the consolidation of the market. Additionally, the market is also witnessing a trend of acquiring niche exhibitions for diversification of portfolios and increasing profitability among leading vendors.

Exhibitions Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a comprehensive segmentation of the market by economic development and by geography.

Exhibitions Market – By Economic Development

Mature economies to lead the global exhibitions market by 2023

The global exhibitions market is categorized into the following channels: mature economies and emerging economies. The mature economies dominated the economic development segment, occupying more than 77% of the total market share. In mature economies, the impact of exhibitions directly affects the takeaway experience and brand awareness. Exhibitions in mature economies impact the success of the business year around and help track consumer moments.

In emerging markets, exhibitions help stimulate commercial and industrial development through technology transfer, advancing national and regional industries, and increasing foreign investments in infrastructure and the industry. These programs also aid in boosting the revenues and support SME development in the market.

The study considers the present scenario of the global exhibitions market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading four exhibitions companies and nine other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the exhibitions market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. The report offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers of exhibitions market.

3. It provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. The report offers a complete overview of market segments and regional outlook of global exhibitions market.

5. It includes a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

