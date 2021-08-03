The global earphones and headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during 2017–2023 and cross $20 billion in revenue by 2023. As mobile devices are getting affordable, the demand for entry-level headphones is also increasing globally. On the other hand, there is also a huge demand for specialized, high-end, best sound quality earphones and headphones.

The major manufacturers included in the report, are as follows:

• Beats Electronics

• Bose

• Sennheiser

• Sony

• Skullcandy

Earphones and Headphones Market: Key Manufacturer Analysis

There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in manufacturing of earphones and headphones. Although, most of these companies are small scale and has limited market research, there are many multinational, global companies which are engaged in designing and manufacturing.

The top five manufacturers, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony, and Skullcandy have two-thirds of the global market share in terms of value and 50% of the market share in terms of volume.

Earphones and Headphones Market: Segmental Analysis

Innovators and early adopters to facilitate market growth

Currently, the wired headphones segment leads the global market with 59% share compared to 41% by the wireless technology segment. This is, however, expected to change over the next few years, making the wireless segment the pre-dominant market segment.

The smart and non-smart earphones segments are expected to follow a similar trend to the wired and wireless segments. Currently, the non-smart segment, which is leading the market, is expected to lose its market share to the smart devices segment over the next few years.

Analysts at Arizton also anticipate innovators and early adopters, who are highly social, tech-savvy, affluent, young, and close to new scientific inventions to be the largest consumers of the technologically advanced and multi-faceted wireless headphones in the future.

Another segment of potential users is the people who use them while running or doing workout to keep themselves boosted and energized. The rise in the health conscious and fitness-aware population and the increased number of gym goers are also expected to aid the growth of the market globally.

Earphones and Headphones Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin American market to witness growth at a rate faster than other markets in terms of shipment

In terms of volume (shipment) and value (revenue), the European market is strongly influenced by the popularity of music in Western Europe and Scandinavian countries. The penetration of smart headsets is high in these countries as they are technologically advanced.

The second largest market, in terms of volume (shipment) and value (revenue), is the North American market that is heavily influenced by technology adoption in the US. The APAC market is driven by high population and increased disposable income of the middle-class population, which is prominent in developing countries in the region. Developed countries such as Japan and South Korea are considered as innovators in the market. The MEA market is witnessing a surge, and the demand for earphones and headphones that are noise cancelling specific are expected to significantly rise among audiophiles who are increasing in the region in the future. The Latin America market is expected to grow more quickly than the overall global earphones and headphones market in terms of shipment, which is closely linked to device adoption growth.

Rising demand for technologically advanced and sophisticated earphones & headphones is likely to push the growth in the earphones and headphones market worldwide. The global earphones & headphones market size is expected to cross $20 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of 7.31% over 2017-2023.

The report considers the present scenario of the earphones and headphones market and its dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints and trends. It covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The report also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

The market research report provides a holistic view of the global earphones and headphones market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This industry analysis report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the market.

