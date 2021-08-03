Global Vapor Products (E-Vapor And Heat-Not-Burn (Hnb) Devices) Market And Is Expected To Cross $43 Billion By 2023, Growing At An Impressive CAGR Of Over 15% Over 2020–2027

Vapor Products Market – Overview

The e-cigarette market is growing at a tremendous rate, thereby gaining popularity worldwide. Several key vendors are introducing next generation vapor products such as Heat-not -Burn (HnB) devices, e-vapor, smoke vapes, smokeless tobacco products, cig-a-likes, and reduced risk products (RRP) cigarettes due to the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes. The recent developments in the vapor products market are the introduction of vaping devices or battery-powered inhalers. These vaping products reduce the risk of tobacco-related diseases by eliminating the inhalation of tar and other toxicants by active and passive smokers. E-cigarettes/e-vapor and HnB devices are designed to simulate tobacco smoking by providing inhaled doses of e-juices through vaporizing the flavored liquid, which, in turn, will boost sales in the e-cigarette market.

The major vendors in the global market are as following:

• Altria Group

• British American Tobacco

• Imperial Brands

• Japan Tobacco International

• JUUL Labs

• Philip Morris International

Key Vendor Analysis

The competitive scenario in the global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn (HnB) Devices) market is currently intensifying with continual innovations and upgrades being the primary characteristics of the market. The vapor products market is highly fragmented with over 300 vendors that operate and sell e-cigarettes under different brand names across the world.

About one billion people in the world fall under the category of tobacco smokers, constituting approximately 13% of the total world population. According to the WHO, around 7 million people die due to tobacco smoking annually, out of which 890,000 die due to passive smoking. The growing global health awareness and technological developments aiding safer smoking is driving the global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn (HnB) devices) market and is expected to cross $43 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 15% over 2017–2023.

Vapor Products Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, by distribution channels, and by geography.

Vapor Products Market – By Products

Global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn (HnB) Devices) market expected to grow at a faster pace over the next few years

E-vapors or e-cigarettes are electronic nicotine delivery systems that heat liquid nicotine or flavored juices to create inhalable vapor. These devices are categorized into cig-a-likes, closed tanks systems, and open tanks systems. The availability of these products will boost the sale in the vapor products market.

HnB tobacco vapor systems heat tobacco instead of burning them. They are commonly cited as the next-generation products in the tobacco market and are segmented into direct and indirect heating devices and infused/hybrid systems, based on the way the nicotine is delivered to end-users. This product category also has an aftermarket consisting of products such as tobacco sticks, tobacco capsules, and tobacco cartridges.

Vapor Products Market – By Distribution Channels

Online sales to increase significantly due to availability of more choices to consumers than retail stores

E-vapor and HnB tobacco vapor products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as convenience stores, vape shops, tobacco shops, grocery shops, drug stores, and other retail outlets. These products are also available to end-users through online OEMs’ e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, and AliExpress. Retail sales constitute the bulk of the distribution model in the e-cigarette market.

Therefore, analysts at Arizton forecast online sales in the vapor products market to increase significantly during the next five years on account of more choices available online as compared to retail stores.

Vapor products (E-vapor and Heat-not-Burn Devices) are battery-powered inhaler that simulates tobacco smoking. It is designed to provide inhaled doses of e-juices by vaporizing the flavored liquid, and then simulating the effects of smoking by vaporizing the liquid, which the user inhales and exhales. E-vapor devices, also known as e-vaping devices, personal vaporizers, or ENDS use a heating element to vaporize the flavored liquid.

Key market insights include

1. Analysis of the vapor products market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. Comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecasts, and growth drivers of vapor products market.

3. Latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

4. A complete overview of market segments and regional outlook of global vapor products market

5. A detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage

