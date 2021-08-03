The time and location where a transaction is completed is called a point of sale. A POS system is computer hardware and software, which manage the transaction during the sale of a product or a service. It helps to capture, store, share, and report data related to the sales transaction. It automates the shopping experience and helps to expedite the checkout process, resulting in customer satisfaction. Timely inventory information, update about the stock, availability of product, and pricing information are major data which is acquired from the systems. The global point of sale market is expected to cross $9.8 billion, growing significantly with a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2017−2023. The market is expected to increase in terms of volume and revenues.

The major vendors included in the report are as follows:

• Ingenico

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology

• PAX Global Technology

• Verifone Systems

POS Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The competitive scenario in the global POS market is currently intensifying. Continual innovations and upgrades are the characteristics of this market. The rapidly changing technological environment is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented, but dominated by vendors with global presence. These major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from local vendors. The adoption rate of these payment terminals among business owners worldwide has increased. As a result of this increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many new vendors. The competition among these are intense and has led to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

The global point of sale market is expected to cross $9.8 billion by 2023.

Ingenico, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, PAX Global Technology, and Verifone Systems are the leading vendors in the global market. The market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2017−2023. The market is majorly driven by increased digital payments, introduction of mobile payment solutions, penetration of EMV-compliant POS terminals, and high demand from the healthcare and retail segments. APAC is tipped to continue as the highest growing region during the period 2017-2023 with an expected CAGR of 11.41%, which is greater than the expected global CAGR of 10.62% in terms of shipment during the same period.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved, and factors driving the growth of the market. It also provides information about the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

POS Market: Segmental Analysis

mPOS segment to lead the global market.

The mPOS terminals segment comprised of a significant percentage of the revenue of the global market in 2017 compared to 77.15% generated from the fixed devices segment. However, the mobile point of sale segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in terms of unit shipment during the period 2017–2023, which is higher than the global unit shipment CAGR of 10.62% during the same period.

The EMV terminals will witness a more consistent and faster growth during the period 2018–2023, as compared to the Non-EMV terminals, as many governments such as the US have mandated the use of chip-based cards in their respective countries.

In terms of unit shipment, the NFC-ready terminals accounted for more than 33% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to gain market share during the forecast period.

The report considers the present scenario of the global POS market and its strategic assessment for the period 2018−2023. It includes detailed discussion on growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The study also analyzes four leading vendors and ten other prominent vendors in the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS market. It considers the present scenario of the market and provides the market size, growth, trends, drivers, challenges, key geographies, and profiles major and emerging vendors.

