Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Will Cross US$8.3 Billion, Growing Significantly With A CAGR Of 25% During The Period 2020−2023

The global packaged coconut water market will cross US$8.3 billion, growing significantly with a CAGR of 25% during the period 2017−2023. The market is expected to increase in terms of volume and revenues. The market is set to expect the entry of major FMCG companies and major retailers looking forward to launching coconut water on their own labels. Majors such as PepsiCo, Coca Cola and Vita Coco are expected to commit investments to the tune of $1 billion over the forecast period. Coconut water is the liquid inside coconuts. It is usually extracted from young and tender coconuts, which are six to nine months old, wherein maximum yield of desired taste can be extracted. This ubiquitous juice product has displayed a stellar growth in the consumption over the past few years and is often referred as a major growth story in the beverage market.

The major vendors included in the report are as followings:

Amy and Brian Naturals

Coca-Cola

Green COCO

PepsiCo

Vita-Coco

Packaged Coconut Water Market Key Vendor Analysis

The market structure of packaged coconut water can be termed to be diverse due to the fact that each of the geography has its own competitive dynamics and intensity of competition. Latin America can be termed as the most competitive market on account of high product reach.

The report profiles the leading vendors and provides a complete value chain analysis of the market. Strength, strategies, and opportunities of major companies are discussed in the report. It also enlists the major product offering of companies involved in the market.

Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmental Analysis

Flavored coconut water segment to lead the global Packaged coconut market

Plastic and paperboard remain to be major packaging materials, constituting more than three-fourths of the usage. The share of plastic, paper, and paperboard in packaging of coconut water is likely to grow and outperform metal over the forecast period.

Sweetened coconut water to account for more than half of the market, while the remaining is unsweetened or negligibly sweetened. Analysts at Arizton indicate that 70% of flavored variants have witnessed success in the market with vendors quick enough in turning around the variants or launching new flavors. The sale of flavored coconut water is forecasted to cross 1 billion liters by 2023. Two emerging distribution channels for packaged coconut water are vending machines and e-commerce. Supermarkets and hypermarkets will be the most predominant distribution channels for these packaged drinks.

The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved, and factors driving the growth of the market. It also provides information about the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

APAC is expected to be the market leader in terms of consumption due to enormous population potential the region has and a large production of coconut in key countries. Also in India, China, and Indonesia, the production and consumption of coconut is significantly high. Australia is another important market that is being viewed as the next major potential market in the region. The report also states that APAC region will witness the maximum growth CAGR during the period 2017–2023

