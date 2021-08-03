Global Maternity Apparel Market Is Expected To Cross $7 Billion By 2023 And Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 2% During The Forecast Period 2020–2023

The global maternity apparel market is expected to cross $7 billion by 2023 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period 2016–2023. Pregnant women are demanding stylish and designer clothes due to presence of high fashion sense among women across the world. The demand for pregnancy wears is high from developed regions such as North America and Europe. The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and the high disposable income are the major reasons for the high demand for maternity apparel in these regions.

Following are the main vendors in the market:

Asos

Seraphine

Cake Maternity

Destination Maternity

Maternity Apparel Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Global players to increase their presence in the market

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors. However, as global players increase their presence in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

Maternity Apparel Market: Segmental Overview

Daywear apparel segment is the largest segment

The daywear segment is the largest one in the global maternity apparel market and is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on introducing stylish daywear for occasions such as marriage, evening gowns, wedding guest, and party wears, thereby driving the daywear apparel market. Since the trend of wearing various stylish daywear is increasing, the demand for maternity bras with different shapes and designs is also increasing. The innerwear segment is going to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Many women prefer doing exercise and yoga during pregnancy, thereby increasing the demand for active innerwear. Analysts at Arizton expect that with the increase in awareness among pregnant women in developing regions, the demand for pregnancy night wear will also increase.

Maternity Apparel Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the dominant market

North America dominated the global maternity apparel market with market share of 33.11% in 2016, followed by Europe. The demand is high in the developed regions such as North America and Europe due to presence of high fashion-conscious consumers. A majority of the vendors are present in these developed regions. However, with the increasing number of fashion conscious consumers and growing disposable income, manufacturers are focusing on developing regions such as APAC and Latin America.

The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity apparel market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Growing number of working pregnant women and increasing demand from developing regions are the basic factors that will boost the maternity apparel market. Introduction of organic and radiation proof clothing, presence of innovative innerwear, increased sales through online shops are the latest trends and opportunities in the market that are likely to affect the market during the forecast period. The report also includes the expected challenges that are going to hinder the market growth. Reduced birth rates and delayed marriage can slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

