Global Condom Market Is Expected To Reach $11.10 Billion In 2023, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.62% During 2020−2023

Condom is a barrier method of contraception. While the usage of contraceptives was to control birth traditionally, they became a necessity over the past two centuries with the rise in sexually transmitted infections and diseases. Growing awareness and demand for contraceptives is driving the condom market growth worldwide. In terms of revenue, the global market is expected to reach $11.10 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.62% during 2017−2023. The usage of sexual protection measures gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, which not only prevent the spread of diseases but also potentially limit birth rates. This is a major factor that is driving the market growth. Along with the urbanization, innovative packaging style, increased marketing and promotional activities and introduction of innovative condom designs are also going to boost the market growth.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91265

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

• Church & Dwight

• Ansell (Lifestyle Holdco)

• Reckitt Benckiser

Condom Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The global condom market is dominated by vendors that have international presence

Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share. The adoption rate of contraceptives among end-users worldwide has been increasing moderately. Therefore, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors due to increased demand. Intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

Condom Market: Segmental Overview

The female condom segment is growing

In 2017, the male contraceptive segment dominated the market both in terms of revenue and unit shipment and is expected to continue its dominance over the global market. However, the female condom segment is also getting popularity and is expected to contribute a significant share of revenue in 2023. Likewise, the latex type contraceptives are the dominating segment in the market. Non-latex types are also gaining popularity and are expected to post a double digit CAGR both in terms of revenue and shipment. Although the online sales channel is set to increase during the forecast period, the retail channel will still have the highest market share.

Condom Market: Geographical Analysis

APAC to remain the dominant market both in terms of revenue and shipment

APAC will remain the largest market both in terms of revenue and shipment followed by North America. APAC was led by China where contraceptives are witnessing a surge in their demand. The market is witnessing a high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and these devices are also gaining popularity among end-users. The penetration of sexual wellness products in North America remains high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. Although the growth of sales of branded condom remains moderate in the region, growing institutional sales is likely to uplift the market revenue in the future.

The European market is characterized by high demand for premium condoms. Further, as the sexual wellness market in Europe is likely to grow during the forecast period, and hence the condom market is likely to witness growth in the region.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91265

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Material Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.1.1 Inclusions

5.1.2 Exclusions

5.2 Currency Conversion rate

5.3 Market Derivation

The awareness generated through comprehensive sex education programs, government initiatives to reduce the prevalence of STIs and increased efforts toward family planning and birth control measures are the key factors that are going to drive the global market during the period 2017-2023. Similarly, introduction to innovative designs, increased impact of internet on consumers’ purchasing behavior, and popularity of female condom are the latest trends that are going to shape the market positively. The report further outlines the constraints that are going to hinder the market growth.

The market research report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The market research report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. It also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Immunoassay Kits Market

Endodontic Electric Motor System Market

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulator (CES) Devices Market

Calming Spray Market

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems Market

Bipolar Coagulator Market