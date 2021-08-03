Pool equipment are used from the installation of pools to the operation level. The pool equipment considered in this study included pumps, cleaners, filters, heaters, surround pool equipment, chemicals, return jets, and accessories. Pool maintenance is a critical function that mainly deals with the cleanliness of pools and smooth operations. There is a wide range of professional service providers that specialize in pool maintenance services. In terms of volume, the global pool equipment and maintenance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among people to maintain their swimming pools themselves is likely to affect the global pool equipment and maintenance market. The product segment, which includes pool pumps, is the highest revenue contributor to the market.

Major Vendors are

• Hayward

• Maytronics

• Pentair

• Zodiac

• Fluidra

Pool Equipment Market: Key Vendor Analysis

New vendors are likely to face tough competition

Currently, the competitive scenario in the global pool equipment and maintenance market is intense. Many players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in APAC, which is one of the fastest developing region, to increase the market share. New entrants that are likely to enter the market may face challenges as the industry requires a wide experience and capital to remain competitive in the market.

Pool Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

The residential segment is likely to be the largest contributor

The residential segment is likely to be the largest contributor to the global pool equipment market and include buyers such as an individual house, apartment, and condominium owners. The number of swimming pools in the individual house segment is lower than the apartment and condominium segment. However, the number of swimming pools in apartments and condominiums is increasing due to urbanization across the globe and rise in awareness to stay fit. Likewise, the growth of in-ground pools will surpass above ground pools. The pool equipment segment is likely to witness the maximum growth and the pool pump segment is going to be a dominant segment.

Pool Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the largest market and market in RoW and likely to surpass Europe in 2022

North America had the highest number of swimming pools in 2016, and it is expected to sustain its position during the forecast period. Europe held the second position in terms of a number of swimming pools in 2016, but RoW is expected to surpass it by 2022. RoW, which constitutes Latin America and MEA, is likely to account for more than 28% of the market share in terms of revenue and installed pool base, respectively in 2022. The pool equipment market in APAC is characterized by demand for low-cost products. It is fragmented in this region with Australia being the sole major contributor to the growth in the region. As the demand increases from other countries, the market in APAC will eventually start driving revenue growth.

The report provides a holistic view of the global pool equipment and maintenance market, companies involved in the market, and factors that are driving the growth. It also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

