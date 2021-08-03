Global Wood Furniture Market Is Expected To Cross $11 Billion Growing Impressively At A CAGR More Than 27% During 2020-2023

The Global Wood Furniture market is expected to cross $11 billion growing impressively at a CAGR more than 27% during 2016-2023. Global wood furniture market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period in both residential and commercial end-user segment. Rise in number of people buying wood furniture can also be attributed to changing lifestyles that are backed by an increase in per capita GDP.

Wood Furniture Market: Key Vendor Analysis

High competition and raw material acquisition costs will intensify the price war among the vendors

The major leaders in this market are Ashley Furniture, IKEA, Sears Holdings, Steelcase, and Williams-Sonoma. There are other vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices. High competition and raw material acquisition costs will intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period. Major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

Major vendors profiled in the report are Ashley Furniture , Duresta Upholstery , IKEA, Giovanni Visentin, Laura Ashley, Williams-Sonoma,

Wood Furniture Market: Segmental Overview

Residential Wood Furniture Market expected to be the major revenue contributor.

Hardwood is expected to continue to lead the global market during the forecast period as direct application of softwood has limited options. The softwood market segment is expected to post a healthy CAGR and grow at a fast pace during the forecast period 2016-2023.

High existing residential consumer base and promising growth in housing sector as a result of gain in consumer confidence is the reason that residential segment is the highest contributor to this market. The contribution from the commercial segment is also expected to rise as the working population increases as it would lead to the construction of new offices across the globe.

Wood Furniture Market: Geographical Analysis

APAC region to overtake Europe and become second largest market after North America

In 2016, North America was the largest market followed by Europe. The region will continue to be the dominant market accounting for more than 37% revenue share. However, the growth in wood furniture revenue is expected to decline in North America and Europe due to market saturation and APAC is expected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Revenue from APAC and RoW is expected to grow at higher compounded annual growth rate as compared to that of the global market.

The market research report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

