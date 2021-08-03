Global Sexual Lubricant Market Is Expected To Cross $1.4 Billion, Growing Impressively At A CAGR Of 6.7% During 2020−2022

The global sexual lubricant market is expected to cross $1.4 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2016−2022. One of the major reasons for growing demand can be associated with the increased demand for sex toys worldwide. The demand for sexual lubricant from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and India.

Sexual Lubricant Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Although the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors, as international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them.

• Ansell

• BioFilm

• Church & Dwight

• Karex Berhad

• Reckitt Benckiser

Sexual Lubricant Market: Segmental Overview

Silicone-based and hybrid personal lubricant are the fast-growing segments

The water-based sexual lubricant segment held the leading position in 2016. Water-based lubricants are highly popular among end-users and have a wide customer base. However, this segment is expected to lose market share to the fast-growing silicone-based and hybrid personal lubricant segments. Despite being losing share, this segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users during the forecast period and is expected to account for 66.84% market share in 2022. The water-based segment is followed by the silicone-based segment.

Sexual Lubricant Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the largest market followed by APAC

The penetration of sexual lubricant in North America is high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. For instance, the US witnessed a moderate boost of about 5% in sales of these lubricants in 2016. However, North America is likely to lose some of its market share in the global market to APAC during the forecast period. The market in Europe, which is third largest in the world, is characterized by high demand for water-based and silicone-based personal lubricants. Though, there is a low penetration of sexual lubricant in many Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African countries. With many vendors expanding their operations in these countries for market share, the demand for these devices will grow during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic view of the global sexual lubricant market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

