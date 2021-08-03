Global Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Approx. 14% During The Period 2020–2025

The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 14% during the period 2019–2025. The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market size is likely to cross $1.9 billion by 2025. The industry depends on the demand for hygiene and disinfection equipment in end-user industries. The growth in the number of infectious diseases, coupled with concerns for public safety and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has propelled the demand for disinfectant equipment in a wide range of end-user segments. Several healthcare agencies and government bodies are strengthening their regulations to ensure public safety and decrease the spread of infectious diseases.

Prominent Vendors

• EMist

• EvaClean

• The Clorox Company

• Victory Innovations Co.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market share is highly concentrated in North America, APAC, and partly in Europe regions. EMist, EvaClean, the Clorox Company, and Victory Innovations are major the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer manufacturers. The competition among the major players is intense. Manufacturers are increasing product efficiency with the rapidly changing technological environment. In the present scenario, where the spread of infectious diseases is growing at a rapid pace, vendors are altering and refining their design and efficiency to achieve a strong market presence. The market has a high-level threat of low-quality and inexpensive products, which nearly match the branded ones in terms of their designs. On the global level, key vendors in the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market compete among themselves with price and design being the prime factors to provide a competitive edge.

Global Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market Segmentation

The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, power source, application, and geography. The demand for backpack electrostatic disinfectant sprayers is gaining traction owing to their portable design and ease of application with high efficiency. The sale volume in the post-COVID-19 outbreak has increased in several end-user industries such as hospitality, education centers, and restaurants. The majority of healthcare and hospitality spaces have been installed with in-house facilities to fumigate regularly to reduce the spread of infection.

Government and welfare associations across the world are increasing their frequency in conducting health awareness programs both via online and offline mediums. Hence, the demand for a safe environment for the global population is expected to act as a primary key driver for the adoption of handheld sprayers in residential and small to medium scale offices. Although the growth rate for handheld fumigation equipment remained moderate worldwide, the demand has increased exponentially in the residential sector, especially in urban cities post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Wireless disinfection sprayers are preferred for indoor applications, and corded sprays are used for large-scale disinfection in manufacturing and industrial units. In the post-COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for commercial sanitizing equipment has propelled the market share for wired disinfectant sprayers significantly across the world. One of the major factors that drive the demand for corded disinfectant equipment at a consistent growth rate is performance and reliability.

Globally, the impact of pandemic spread of the coronavirus and the increasing number of infectious diseases in the human population are expected to propel the demand for disinfectants in several end-user segments. Manufacturing and hospitality end-users are following stringent safety protocols to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Although the demand for disinfectant sprayers has traditionally remained moderate, the post-COVID-19 pandemic unlocks the market and preference for electrostatic sprayer systems in several end-user applications. Educational centers, travel and transport offices, healthcare centers and hospitals, sports and recreational facilities, industrial and commercial spaces, food services, and hospitality sectors are the major end-use applications.

