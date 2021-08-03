Global Plant-Based Meat Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 18% During The Period 2020–2025

The global plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019–2025. The global plant-based meat market size by revenue is likely to cross $12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. The industry landscape is currently witnessing increasingly frequent product launches, representing a growing investment in R&D that continues to stimulate the development of highly sophisticated products. Taste, texture, and mouthfeel of products will continue to improve with further ingredient and processing advancements. Globally, consumers are becoming aware and are increasingly looking for healthy, ethical, and cost-effective products with a low environmental impact, which is driving the demand for plant-based alternatives.

Prominent Vendors

• Beyond Meat

• Morningstar Farms

• Gardein

• Field Roast

• Turtle Island Food

• Impossible Foods

• Pure Farmland

• Sweet Earth

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The focus of vendors in the global plant-based meat market has primarily been to draw the attention of consumers and generate appeal for vegan meat. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and several other not-so-established start-ups are trying to find the right combination of coconut oil, peas, potato, or other proteins and other plant-based ingredients to create a product that is comparable to conventional meat products such as ground beef. Plant-based and cultured meat companies are actively pursuing to satisfy carnivorous-leaning taste buds. Vendors are trying to layer flavor over flavor, color over color, texture over texture.

Global Plant-Based Meat Market Segmentation

The global plant-based meat market research report includes a detailed segmentation by source, meat type, storage, distribution, and geography. Soy accounts for the largest share of plant-based meat protein sources globally, contributing approx—67% of the global plant-based meat market share. The growing health concerns associated with the consumption of animal protein-sourced foods and the adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diets are expected to drive the consumption of soy in the global vegan market in the future. However, the demand is projected to decline during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of soy allergies.

Manufacturers are coming up with plant-based beef substitutes, which offer natural, organic, and vegan alternatives. The alternative beef market witnessed enormous growth, with over 25% YOY increase in the US in 2018 compared to 5% in the beef segment. Increased efforts to enhance consumer awareness of the environmental impact of beef consumption is driving consumers to opt for sustainable substitutes. Beef substitutes are expected to continue to drive market growth in the future. Plant-based beef is still a niche segment in the global plant-based meat market and has enormous growth opportunities in the recent future, with growing penetration and demand for plant-based substitutes.

The frozen plant-based meat market accounted for approximately 65% of the shares in 2019. Traditionally, veg and meat burgers have been available in frozen aisles; however, plant-based meat has followed suit. With the growing awareness among consumers, plant-based items from the frozen aisle are expected to grow in demand during the forecast period. Since frozen aisles in retail stores are overflowing with premium offerings, including plant-based products, they are expected to appeal to consumers.

In terms of distribution, the global plant-based meat market was dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets, which accounted for a share of over 59% in 2019. Consumers will always prefer retail sales through these stores because of the presence of all types of grocery products under one roof. In North America, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Costco, and Kroger are the major retailers of plant-based protein products. Retail supermarkets are increasingly incorporating vegan food and beverages, owing to the growing consumer demand.

The study considers the present scenario of the plant-based market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the global plant-based meat market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the global plant-based meat market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading plant-based meat companies, and what is the growth of Beyond Meat market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the plant-based meat market share?

