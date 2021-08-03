Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 5% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The commercial beverage dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025. The global commercial beverage dispenser market is one of the fastest-growing products in the commercial kitchen and food service equipment market. The impact of technology, preference for on-the-go solutions, and varietal preferences have supported the growth of the segment over the years. The industry, which witnessed a downfall in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back in the first half of 2021 with advances and enhancements. North America, APAC, and Europe were prominent markets in 2019.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The commercial beverage dispenser market is highly competitive with a significant number of vendors in the landscape. The key players are also eyeing at market expansion strategies to gain a global footprint through mergers and acquisitions. However, differentiation for technology, design, energy efficiency, and IOT embedment are more effective that vendors implement to sustain in the competitive market. As sustainability and eco-friendly products are on the rise, environment-friendly disposable cups can be a major attribute towards the add on features. Similarly, energy efficiency and low power consuming machines are preferred for their cost-cutting advantage.

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Segmentation

The global commercial beverage dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by dispenser type, technology, material, beverage type, end-users, and geography. Countertop dispensers dominated the commercial beverage dispenser market share with over 60% shares in 2019. The segment is expected to dominant its significance during the forecast period. The high contribution can be attributed to the wide availability in manual, automatic, and semi-automatic modes of operations. Multiple unit installations, economical, smaller footprint, consistent drink quality, options for 360-degree merchandising, portability are some of the factors influencing the adoption rate. With minimal cleaning efforts, which lead to minimum repairs and replacement costs, the segment is likely to grow.

The automatic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Features such as highly appealing LED lightings, touch screens, premium choice of beverages, optimum downpour quality are facilitating the growth momentum for the segment. The semi-automatic segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, which is expected to pose an absolute growth of 42% during the period 2020–2025. Affordability, wide availability, ease of operations, higher market reach, and minimum knowledge for operation are expected to drive the growth of the segment. Manual beverage dispensers are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025. Despite the gradual replacement by automatic and semi-automatic models, the segment is expected to sustain in the competitive market as it offers a huge opportunity for differentiation with a nostalgic approach.

The stainless-steel category is by far the largest segment in the industry, which is highly preferred for its durability. Features such as heavy-duty and harmless reactions with the beverage have supported the segment’s growth over the years. The type is also highly preferred for its flexible design aspects, which offer an elegant look and attractive appearance. It is the primary material choice for drop-ins and countertops that act as a major backbone for its revenue generation.

The hot beverages segment has wide adoption in sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, movie halls, convenience stores, QSRs, amusement parks, and shopping malls. Hot beverages are consumed by consumers belonging to all age groups, which the scope further. Vendors are also targeting upcoming co-working spaces and shopping malls, and movie halls, which are undergoing renovations, to expand the penetration rate. The introduction of intelligent energy-saving and expandability options, IoT features for remote assistance, more canister options can highly influence the buying decision among store owners.

While convenience stores continue to dominate, the momentum has gained pace in cinema halls, shopping malls, institutions, tourist spots, and at airports. Vendors are highly recommended to customize their offerings based on demographic behavior, geography, personal preferences, and foot traffic. The growing number of ghosts or virtual kitchens, food trucks, and online delivery platforms has supported the growth of dispensers in the QSR segment.

