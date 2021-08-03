Global Industrial Protective Clothing And Equipment Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 6% During The Period 2020–2025

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate. Market growth can be contributed to the growing prevalence of workplace-related accidents and injuries across the globe. Globally, numerous accidents and injuries happen primarily caused due to falling objects, chemical reactions, and unhygienic working conditions. Accidents have increased globally at construction sites, mining, and electric shocks in the electrical, industrial sector. Approximately 40% of workers suffer from such fatalities in the industrial workplace worldwide. Therefore, the growing incidence of disease burden globally, followed by growing unmet needs for hygiene and safety protection, is expected to drive the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91177

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• 3M

• ARC Group

• Kimberly-Clark

• Honeywell

• MSA Safety

• Lakeland

• Alpha Pro Tech

• Ansell

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market share is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Improving global economic conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the market, making it attractive for the launch of new varieties. One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for different application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to changing needs. Key manufacturers are extending and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of several new safety apparel and accessories, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market Segmentation

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market research report includes a detailed segmentation by protection, material, product, durability, end-users, and geography. Industrial protective clothing and equipment are an essential element of the overall worker safety control strategy, primarily in construction, chemical, mining, oil & gas, and healthcare industries. The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market is highly competitive, with multiple players delivering a diverse range of protection goods. The increased stringency to implement safety practices and follow standard operating procedures government and safety regulatory authorities such as OSHA, NIOSH, NFPA, NPS has increased the demand for protective clothing and equipment. The market is expected to observe an increase in demand from APAC, Europe, and North America; however, the demand from MEA and Latin America is expected to grow gradually. In terms of application, the market is covered under two major segments: industrial protective clothing and industrial protective equipment.

The industrial protective equipment market consists of several safety devices, including face, head, hand, and foot protection gears. The face protection market is expected to grow at a healthier rate during the forecast period. Construction, healthcare mining, electronics and semiconductor, and other manufacturing industries are the major end-users of face protection devices.

The demand for face protection devices is witnessing a steep increase on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

The rising awareness and importance of employee safety has driven the protective goggles and glasses market. Similarly, the growing demand from manufacturing, automobile, electronics, and semiconductor industries has significantly affected the global face shield industry. With the increased safety regulations, the demand has increased and is expected to drive the demand for face shields.

The aramids market is expected to observe a healthier growth during the forecast period as the material is one of the major components used in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Automotive, construction, and military end-users are witnessing a high demand for lightweight and strong fiber material protective clothing, which is expected to fuel the demand for aramid fiber material in the market. APAC, Europe, and North America are expected to emerge as the major contributors to the growth of the industrial protective clothing market size.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91177

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The introduction of government regulations to provide personal protective anti-ballistic gears in the defense industry is likely to drive the growth of the polyolefins market during the forecast period. Polyolefins have many properties such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio, which are expected to drive the growth of the market in several application end-users, including defense, mechanical, and others in protective clothing.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusion

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation of IPCE By Protection Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation of IPC By Material Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation of IPC By Durability Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation of IPC By Product Type

4.3.5 Market Segmentation of IPCE By End User Type

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the industrial protective clothing and equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the industrial protective clothing and equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the industrial protective equipment market share?

3. Which material type/end-users/region is generating the largest revenue in the North America region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the industrial protective clothing and equipment market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market trends?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Idebenone Market

Dental Thermoforming Machines Market

Vacuum Regulators Market

Ultrasound Transducers Market

Thermal Cyclers Market

Surgery Simulators Market

Operating Table Fixation Straps Market

Infusion Extension Lines Market

Telemedicine Equipment Market

Surgical Headlights Market

Surgical Displays Market

Surgical Cushions Market

Supply Columns Market

Supply Beam Systems Market