High-Speed Hand Dyer Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 7% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The high-speed hand dyer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The US is a major contributor to the global high-speed hand dryer market. The market growth can be attributed to high living standards and enhanced focus on building commercial spaces. However, the increasing demand to build and develop sustainable infrastructure, including hospitals, railway stations, hotels, is one of the major factors responsible for U.S. high-speed hand dryer market growth. Hotels in the country are focused on adopting environment-friendly practices, hence, the market has witnessed a preference for dryers over paper dispensers. Moreover, high returns on investments are a key factor of this shift in preference. US nationals have become acutely aware of sanitization, which has led to the high demand for hand sanitizers in the country. Another factor driving the sale of hand hygiene is the outbreak of viral and bacterial infections such as COVID-19, hence the viability of hand hygiene products has increased at homes, offices, cars, and shopping malls among others. Hence, considering the market landscape of hand dryers, vendors can consider an incremental rise due to infrastructure growth and the development of eco-friendly environment.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US competitive landscape is highly intense. Product pricing and technological innovation are the key driving factors for the U.S. high-speed hand dryer market. However, sustainable product differentiation in the US is one of the key challenges for the vendors. American Dryer Corporation, Excel Dryer Inc., and World Dryer Corporation are the major vendors catering to the market. The Dyson hand dryer market share is likely to grow on account of the wide availability of products such as hand dryers, hairdryers, and vacuum cleaners. The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market is currently witnessing the intense competition among major players. The rapidly changing market dynamics with regard to product innovation and advancement is acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition among existing players. Consumers have several choices with respect to product availability. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market Segmentation

The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, operation, and geography. The residential segment is a major end-user market for vendors. Over the last few years, end-users have become more aware of hazards of germs and infections prevailing in the environment, thus, the demand for sustainable, hygienic, and low-maintenance hand drying products among people is driving the segment. As hand dryers are a touchless and eco-friendly alternative to cotton towels and paper towels, which require regular cleaning, refilling, and emptying, the demand is increasing significantly in the US.

The flexible workplaces industry has shown a global shift as corporate customers are increasingly seeking flexible rooms. These corporate requirements grew by more than 20% in 2018, thereby influencing the commercial high-speed hand dryer market. However, due to COVID-19, the situation for open corporate offices has been vastly affected. Employers are considering ways to minimize human touch and contact, including the phased time of arrival, and the monitoring of workplace foot traffic, elevator stages, and temperature control at work becoming a norm. Co-working spaces have issued new distancing guidelines to their clients across the US. All these factors have adversely affected corporate end-users. This is likely to push back corporate space construction, which will hamper the growth of high-speed hand dryers during the forecast period.

The hot air hand dryers segment accounts for the largest U.S. high-speed hand dryer market share by the revenue due to its high application across the globe. A high installation in established markets such as the US due to cost efficiency is expected to augur well for the growth during the forecast period. However, changing market dynamics and the increasing preference for jet-dyers over hot-air ones are likely to hamper the growth. Moreover, the market has witnessed growing concerns over hygiene and bacterial infections in hot air hand dryers among consumers, which is expected to curtail the segment growth.

Hands-in dryers come with high-speed hand drying systems and cutting-edge technology, thereby making it one of the quietest dryers in its class with eco-friendly and low cost features. The increasing preference for air-curtain design, which dries the hands in a few seconds, among companies is a major driver for the growth. The availability of high-efficiency motors and air ducts is contributing to the adoption of hand-in dryers. The market for hands-in dryers follows a similar trend as that of jet air ones as the cost of these products is comparatively higher than hands-under equipment. Thus, the preference is considerably higher in developed regions such as Europe and North America, whereas the market in emerging countries is price-sensitive with low adoption.

The study considers the present scenario of the high-speed hand dyer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

