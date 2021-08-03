U.S. Medical Mask Market By Revenue Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 23% During The Period 2020–2025

The U.S. medical mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019–2025. The U.S. medical mask market is growing at a CAGR of over 18% by volume during the period 2020–2025. The U.S. accounted for a volume share of over 88% of the North American market. Better accessibility to medical services and improved healthcare coverage spend are the major factors responsible for high market share. However, the increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and the outbreak of pandemic such as COVID-19, which has led to the increased usage of disposable medical face masks, aggressive expansion plans by vendors to penetrate the U.S. market are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the country. Moreover, favorable government recommendations for wearing protective equipment to avoid any type of infection in healthcare settings are another factor driving the market growth in the country.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The U.S. medical mask market share is highly competitive and dynamic, with the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of surgical and respirator medical face masks to end-users. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing them has increased exponentially. 3M, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, Owens & Minor, and Prestige Ameritech are the largest manufacturer of medical masks and have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to the high growth of major players will continue to boost market growth. Moreover, both established and emerging players are developing or commercializing the manufacturing with advanced features such as fog-free features, 3-D designed masks for an accurate fit to pursue sustainability strategies.

U.S. MEDICAL MASK MARKET SEGMENTATION

The U.S. medical mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, and geography. Surgical masks are considered as the primary standard of protection and are used by medical professionals in low, medium, or high level medical and experimental laboratory procedures. The segment has witnessed a steep increase since the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe. The medical masks for coronavirus can prevent the spread of the virus as they act as a barrier and can easily contain liquid particles (respiratory droplets and aerosols). With the FDA recognizing the need for protective gear and equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare organizations offer adequate guidelines to manufacturers to maintain seamless manufacturing and supply and avoid shortage of personal protective equipment across the region. This, in turn, will further contribute to the growth of the segment.

In 2019, the hospital end-user segment accounted for over 57% volume share of the U.S. medical mask market. The market is growing at a healthy rate, which is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the high adoption of the latest generation treatment practices with standard hygiene and safety measures. As the majority of patients with a high risk of diseases prefer visiting hospitals for treatment due to advanced infrastructure care facilities, the hospital segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The clinic end-users segment constituted a 12% volume share of the U.S. medical mask market in 2019. The rising prevalence of several acute and chronic diseases and associated surgeries, infections, and injuries are expected to drive the clinic’s medical face mask market in North America. HCPs in clinics use these protective devices for effective barrier protection for themselves and patients while treating patients with diseases. The increased importance of mobile health clinics in the region is also driving the rising uptake of medical face masks as PPE during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. medical mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

