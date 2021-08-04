Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing preference for fibrinogen concentrate over fresh-frozen plasma, rising incidence of bleeding disorders, and increasing number of fibrinogen product approvals are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising R&D investment to accelerate development of advanced fibrinogen products

The global fibrinogen concentrate market size is expected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing R&D activities to develop new therapies for bleeding disorders, rising demand for fibrinogen concentrates to treat congenital deficiencies, and high incidence of bleeding disorders across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of advanced and innovative in pipeline to treat bleeding disorders is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Fibrinogen concentrate is a lyophilized and purified human plasma fibrinogen and is widely used as an alternative to traditional sources of fibrinogen, which is a natural blood protein playing a vital role in coagulation process. Fibrinogen concentrate has been extensively used and recommended for bleeding disorders and acquired coagulation disorders in several countries across the globe as it significantly improves blood clot firmness and minimizes the need for postoperative transfusion. Fibrinogen concentrate can either be plasma-derived or a recombinant and is often used for afibrinogenemia and dysfibrinogenemia. Increasing research is being carried out across the globe to expand its application scope to use it for conditions such as hemorrhage resuscitation. This is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company), Shanghai RAAS, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, and Greencross.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/58

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Human fibrinogen type segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing need for fibrinogen concentrate to treat bleeding disorders and congenital coagulation deficiencies.

Congenital fibrinogen deficiency segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to high incidence of hemophilia, rising rate of bleeding disorders, proven safety and efficiency of fibrinogen concentrates and rapid advancements in fibrinogen products.

North America is expected to dominate other regional markets over the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and high rate of bleeding disorders, advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/58

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fibrinogen-concentrate-market

Global Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Human

Animal

Application Outlook:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Surgical Procedures

The global Fibrinogen Concentrate market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/58

Thank you reading our reading. Kindly note that we also offer customized report as per client’s requirement. Feel free to contact us to know more about the customization feature and get your customized report.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Phosphate Rock Market Size

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Share

Electronic Skin Market Trends

Agrochemicals Market Growth

Oil Spill Management Market Forecast