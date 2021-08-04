Air Ambulance Services Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

An increase in the number of service providers coupled with advanced onboard medical treatment is estimated to stimulate market demand.Market Size – USD 4.79 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – An Increasing breadth of health insurance coverage

The global air ambulance services market is expected to reach USD 9.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Air ambulance services are the transferring of patients either from the site of an accident to a hospital or between hospitals to make advanced medical care at a specialty facility like a trauma, burn or cardiac centers to be provided to the patient.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the offering of onboard medical assistance, availability of better reimbursement policies, increasing emphasis by governments worldwide to provide improved emergency health care services coupled with a growing demand for the same among masses. Advanced technological developments in providing onboard medical treatments are causative of several new players entering the market to seize the opportunity and this, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.

Key players in the market include

AMR, PHI Air Medical, Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Express AirMed Transport, IAS Medical, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, REVA Air Ambulance, Acadian, and Falck Danmark A/S among others.

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Service Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital-Based

Independent

Government Run

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Medical Evacuation and Repatriation

Medical Escort Service

For a better understanding of the global Air Ambulance Services market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of the Global Air Ambulance Services Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the opportunities and risks of the Air Ambulance Services market

Detailed study of the latest product and technological developments and innovations of the Air Ambulance Services market

Business strategies and plans are analysed for understanding the Air Ambulance Services market scenario

Revenue forecast of Air Ambulance Services market for the forecast period 2020-2026

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, constraints, limitations, challenges, and opportunities

Latest and emerging market trends analysis and their impact on product and application demand

Study of recent M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions among others

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with investment return analysis and feasibility

